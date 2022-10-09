Montpellier vs AS Monaco: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Ligue 1
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Montpellier vs Monaco live, as well as the latest news from the Stade de la Mosson.
Where and how to watch Montpellier vs AS Monaco?

The game will start at 7:00 ET and can be followed on television on Bein Sports.

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Montpellier vs AS Monaco match in Ligue 1?

This is the time the match starts in several countries: 

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

Player to watch at Monaco

Monaco's French striker Ben Yadder is currently scoring four goals in Ligue 1. He has also scored two goals in the last Europa League match and the former Sevilla striker has scored a total of six goals in the last three matches.
Player to watch at Montpellier

19-year-old Elye Wahi is one of the big surprises in the Ligue 1 standings, as he has five goals and one assist to his name. The French international with France U21 has scored in the last two matches he has played;
How is Monaco coming along?

The Monaco arrives after two consecutive victories, the last one last Thursday with a 3-1 victory at home against Trazbonspor that places them in the Europa League in the third position in Group H. In Ligue 1, the situation is a bit better, with 17 points in fifth place, nine points behind the current leaders, Paracute;s Saint Germain, and only four points away from the Champions League zone.
 
How is Montpellier coming along?

Last season Montpellier finished 13th in Ligue 1 with 43 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone. In this season, their start has been rather irregular with three wins and two defeats. They managed to beat Brest 7-0, although they have also suffered defeats against PSG 5-2 and in the recent match against Toulouse (4-2). They are currently in the top of the table with 12 points, five points away from the European places and another five points ahead of the relegation zone;
Background

A total of 64 meetings between Montpellier and Mó naco in which the latter has a favorable balance with 38 wins, while 7 times Montpellier has won and 19 times the match ended in a draw. In January 2022 was the last Ligue 1 clash in which Montpellier won 3-2. This was the only win in the last five meetings, the other three wins for Monaco and a draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade de la Mosson, a stadium built in 1972 with a capacity of 32900 spectators.

Photo: Montpellier
Preview of the match

Montpellier and Mó naco will face each other in the match corresponding to the 10th round of Ligue 1
 
