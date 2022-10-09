Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Live Score!
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes, Universo NOW and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
Spain: 10:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount + and Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Aston Villa
In Aston Villa, the presence of Ollie Watkins stands out. The 26-year-old English striker has had a good start of the season, where he has become important for his work in the attack, having so far one goal and three assists in his statistics.
Key player - Nottingham Forest
The presence of Brennan Johnson stands out at Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old striker has the task of being able to record similar numbers to those he achieved in the previous EFL Championship season to contribute to the team's promotion.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa history
These two teams have met 124 times. The statistics are in favor of Aston Villa, who have come out victorious on 57 occasions, while Nottingham Forest did so on 37 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 98 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Aston Villa with 45 victories, while Nottingham Forest has won 30, for a balance of 23 draws.
If we take into account the times that Nottingham Forest has been at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, there are 49 matches, where the Forest have the advantage with 21 wins over the 13 that the Villains have achieved, and the 15 draws that have been given.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa has straightened its path a bit, after a completely negative start, where it had only won one match in its first five outings. Although they have not lost in their last three matches, they need to win to take a breather in the table to avoid being close to those who are currently relegated.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest comes to this match with a lot of pressure, because although soccer has shown some strikingly positive aspects, the results have not accompanied them, so much so that they will start this match with five defeats in a row, a streak that they hope to end in front of their fans.