Mexico vs Chile: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch 2022 Friendly Women's Game

In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Mexico vs Chile live corresponding to the 2022 International Friendly, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Centennial Field. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Chile match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 6:00 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
USA (ET): 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Spain: 11:00 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 4:00 p.m. on Vix
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 4:00 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. in No Transmission
Christiane Endler, a must see player!
The goalkeeper of the Chilean team is one of the great figures of this generation of soccer players and she hopes that the World Cup will help her to continue establishing herself as a great female player. Endler belongs to Olympique de Lyon in France and arrives at this instance as the team's captain and defensive leader, in 28 games in international tournaments with the national team she has not conceded goals, being the maximum reference to her country's defense. Along with Karen Fuentes and Fernanda Ramírez, she has formed an important defense and will seek to be one of the best players in the next World Cup.
How does Chile arrive?
The Chilean team comes to this match looking to take advantage of one of the last FIFA dates before the 2023 World Cup, to continue preparing for the playoffs towards the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023. The Repechage tournament will be played at the venue World Cup in February against teams like Paraguay, Cameroon, China, Thailand and Panama in search of one of the last 3 places for the World Cup. On this occasion, the Chileans are presented with the aim of measuring themselves against Mexico on behalf of CONCACAF and America Femenil to continue their preparation. In the friendly against the Águilas del América, the Chileans fell by a score of 2 to 1. This generation of Chilean soccer players has great players such as Christiane Endler, Cámila Saez, Karen Araya, Daniela Zamora and Fernanda Ramírez.
Caro Jaramillo, a must see player!
The Mexican midfielder is one of the great figures of this generation, she belongs to the Chivas de Guadalajara of Liga MX. Jaramillo was one of the most outstanding players in the last CONCACAF W Championship, so we expect to see a great level from her. She is coming to this friendly after 5 goals and 1 assist in the current season of Liga MX Femenil. Cao Jaramillo will seek to have a good connection with Lizbeth Ovalle and Alicia Cervantes to generate an offense of fear for Mexico.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican team appears for this match, after not getting its ticket to the 2023 FIFA World Cup, however the team continues with its preparation for future competitions such as the Women's Gold Cup in 2024 and continue preparing the future representatives of Mexico in the category. Pedro López was appointed as technical director for this new football cycle and with high expectations for the upcoming competitions in the future. Despite this appointment, the news around the women's representative continues with questions about some calls and the withdrawal of some players at the request of some clubs.
Where's the game?
The Centenario Field located in Mexico City will host this friendly duel between two teams that continue their soccer process. This stadium has a capacity for 14,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1969.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Chile match, corresponding to the 2022 Women's Friendly. The match will take place at the Centenario Court, at 5:00 p.m.