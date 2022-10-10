Fiorentina vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A
Image: Fiorentina

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Fiorentina vs Lazio Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fiorentina vs Lazio match.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Fiorentina vs Lazio Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Fiorentina vs Lazio live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:40 AM3 hours ago

What time is Fiorentina vs Lazio match for Série A?

This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Lazio of 10th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: 3:45PM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Paramount+
Spain: 6:45PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3

10:35 AM3 hours ago

Referee

Fabio Maresca will be the referee in charge of the match, with Daniele Bindoni and Andrea Zingarelli as assistants, and Gianluca Aureliano in charge of VAR.
10:30 AM3 hours ago

Probable Lazio

The probable Lazio team for the match is: Provedel, Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, and Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, and Luis Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, and Zaccagni.
10:25 AM3 hours ago

Probable Fiorentina

The probable Fiorentina team for the match is: Terraccino, Venuti, Martinez, Julio and Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat and Mandragora; Kouame, Jovic and Saponara.
10:20 AM3 hours ago

Injuries

Fiorentina will be without Barak and Ikone, both out of action. Meanwhile Lazio will be without the injured Casale.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Série A

Lazio at the moment are in sixth position with 17 points, two above Inter and four above Juventus, but still two below Roma and three below Udinese and Milan. Finally Lazio is four behind second-placed Atalanta and six ahead of leaders Napoli. Fiorentina have nine points in 13th position, one above Empoli and Spezia, and two above Lecce and Bologna, the first out of the relegation zone. Finally, Fiorentina is one point below Salernitana and Monza, two above Torino, three above Sassuolo and four above Juventus.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Lazio

Lazio is coming from two wins and a draw for this match. The first victory was over Cremonese, 4-0, on September 18, with goals by Immobile (2), Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro away from home. The 4-0 win was also the victory over Spezia on Sunday (2), at home, with goals from Zaccagni, Romagnoli and Milinkovic-Savic. Finally the draw came away from home last Thursday (6), with Sturm, without a goal, in the Europa League.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Fiorentina

Fiorentina are coming from two wins and one loss in their last games. The first victory was over Verona, 2-0, at home, with goals from Ikoné and González on September 18. After that came the defeat to Atalanta away from home, 1-0, on Sunday (2), with a goal by Lookman. Finally, in the Conference League, the victory was over Hearts, 1-0, with goals from Mandragora, Kouamé and Jovic on Thursday (6).
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Fiorentina vs Lazio Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo