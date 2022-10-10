Fiorentina vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fiorentina vs Lazio Live Score
How to watch Fiorentina vs Lazio Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Fiorentina vs Lazio match for Série A?
Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: 3:45PM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Paramount+
Spain: 6:45PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN3
Referee
Probable Lazio
😉 Siamo giunti a destinazione— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) October 9, 2022
A domani 👋#FiorentinaLazio 🔜 pic.twitter.com/hPKA7gDNsx
Probable Fiorentina
CONVOCATI | 📄— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) October 9, 2022
I Viola per #FiorentinaLazio ⚜️#ForzaViola #FiorentinaLazio #ACFFiorentina pic.twitter.com/sboQYBJTjF
Injuries
Série A
Last Matches: Lazio
Last Matches: Fiorentina
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Fiorentina vs Lazio Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.