Elche vs Mallorca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Elche vs Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Martinez Valero. 
Where and how to watch Elche vs Mallorca live online

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Elche vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best optio n.

What time is Elche vs Mallorca matchday 8 of LaLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Elche vs Mallorca match on October 10, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00 hrs.

Mexico - 14:00 hrs.

Colombia - 14:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.

Argentina - 16:00 hrs.

Chile - 16:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.

Spain  - 21:00 hrs.

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke to the media after Mallorca's defeat against Barcelona: "People like Lewandowski are referents, they don't spare you, they have quality, they turn you, they kick at the goal, they are people who are very qualified worldwide. We knew he was dangerous, we knew he was in a good moment and the only thing I want is for Mexico to beat Poland in the World Cup with or without Lewandowski".

"The Bellerín thing was a setback in his field, and I told him about the two central defenders... look, now you're finding out what I told him (Xavi), about the injured, that it's a shame to lose Araujo for so long and Koundé who are two extraordinary players."

"I had seen him on television, but I had never played against him on the pitch. Tremendous killer of all life, and in addition we are in Mexico's group in the World Cup, Poland, so we are screwed ".

How is Mallorca coming?

Mallorca had in its last match a defeat against Barcelona, where it lost by the minimum, so it will look for this match to add three points. 

How does Elche arrive?

Elche arrives after losing against Rayo Vallecano in the last matchday two goals to one, adding only one point in this start of the competition that already has seven rounds. 

The match will be played at the Martínez Valero Stadium.

The match Elche vs Mallorca will be played at the Estadio Martínez Valero, located in Elche, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.  

 

