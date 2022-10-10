Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg?
The match between Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on Paramount+
What time is Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Salzburg
Okafor is one of the players who has stood out the most in this team and has already been in this team for four seasons. He has five goals and one assist in the Austrian League, while in the Champions League he has scored three goals in every game;
Player to watch at Dinamo Zagreb
The Croatian Orsic stands out with two goals in the UEFA Champions League scored against Milan and Chelsea. In the domestic league he scored 11 goals and shared six assists so far this season;
How is Salzburg coming along?
The team has been unbeaten in 13 matches and has not lost since July 30 against Sturm Graz. In the UEFA Champions League, they have beaten Dinamo Zagreb and drawn against Milan and Chelsea, and are currently the group leader with 5 points. In the league competition it is the leader of the group with 26 points and two points ahead of the second placed team;
How is Dinamo Zagreb coming along?
Dinamo Zagreb broke the good streak of three consecutive victories after losing precisely against Salzburg and has won only one match in this UEFA Champions League that makes it place at the bottom of the group with 3 points, one behind Chelsea and Milan and two behind the leader, which is now the Austrian team. In the local league it is the leader with 31 points and eight points ahead of the second-placed team and is already in the round of 16 of the Cup after beating Borinci 4-0 in the first round;
Background
A total of seven meetings between Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg with a favorable balance for the latter with four wins and one victory for the Croatian team. The last time they met was last week in a match that Salzburg won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Okafor from the penalty spot. The Croatian side's only win came in 2016 in the Champions League qualifying round, which Dinamo Zagreb used to advance to the knockout stage.
Venue: The match will be played at Stadion Maksimir, a stadium that was built in 1912 and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg face each other in the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both teams are in Group E alongside Chelsea and Milan;
