Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Live Score
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla of 10th October in several countries
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Sevilla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Ivan Rakitić, the midfielder with great experience in the Spanish football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Ivan Rakitić has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players in this year for Sevilla to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Jude Bellingham, the midfielder with great experience in German football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Jude Bellingham has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, he was also one of the key players for Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League this year.
Sevilla's final lineup:
Bono; J. Angel Carmona, N. Gudelj, Kike Salas; J. Navas, J. Jordan, I. Rakitic, A. Telles; Suso, Isco; Y. En-Nesyri.
Borussia Dortmund's last line-up:
A. Meyer; R. Guerreiro, N. Schlotterbeck, N. Süle, T. Meunier; S. Ozvcan, E. Can; J. Brandt, J. Bellingham, K. Adeyemi; Y. Moukoko
Background:
Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla have met on a total of 5 occasions (2 wins for Dortmund, 2 draws and 1 win for Sevilla) with the scales tipping in favor of the Teutonic side by the narrowest of margins. In goal scoring history, it is the Borussia team who has the advantage with 11 goals scored, while Sevilla has scored only 8 times. Their last meeting dates back to the last UEFA Champions League group stage match where Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla 1-4 at the Sánchez Pizjuan stadium.
About the Stadium:
The Signal Iduna Park is a Football Stadium located in Dortmund, Germany and is intended for the professional practice of soccer in Germanic lands. It is the current home of Borussia Dortmund, a soccer team that plays in the first division of German soccer or better known as the Bundesliga. It has a capacity for 81,365 spectators and has the highest distinction of the UEFA, obtaining the 4 stars that accredit it as Elite Stadium.
In addition to being the largest soccer stadium in Germany, it is the fifth largest stadium in Europe, and the third largest home of a top European club after the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
They need to get three points
On the other hand, Sevilla arrives with a completely different scenario than Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish team needs to win if they want to keep their hopes of fighting for a qualification to the round of 16 of this Champions League, also, in the worst case scenario they could secure their qualification to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League, however, in case of not winning this duel they would put both things in danger. Last game Sevilla received Dormunt at home and the Germans gave them a tremendous drubbing that not only hit the Andalusian team, but also caused the departure of their technical director, causing the Sevillistas to be left without a helmsman and they will look for one as soon as possible, to resume and save the ship in the Champions League.
Looking to secure qualification
The Borussia Dortmund team is just about to secure their qualification to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, the German team has had a very good participation so far in the group stage, standing firm and fighting to stay in second place, now, destiny has given them a favorable scenario as they could achieve their qualification to the next round at home and accompanied by their fans. Borussia is currently second in Group G with two wins and one loss, 6 points, 8 goals scored and 5 conceded, leaving them with a 3 goal difference. In the last match, they visited Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium and they beat the Andalusian team, which caused the departure of their manager, leaving the Spanish team without a coach and without points.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. On this second matchday, the Signal Iduna Park will be dressed up to receive its home team, Borussia Dortmund, who will face Sevilla in what will be matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The German team already imposed conditions in the first leg at the Sánchez Pizjuán and now they will want to repeat the triumph at home and accompanied by their people. On the other hand, Sevilla will face this duel with a new coach and the obligation to get three points.
Kick-off time
The Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.