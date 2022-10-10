Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus match live?
What time is Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus match for Champions League?
Argentina 13:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +
Brazil 13:45 pm: Space, HBO Max
Chile 12:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +
Colombia 11:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+
Spain 18:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 11:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 13:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESP2, Star +
Speak up, Rabiot!
"Our goal must be to take three points away from Maccabi Haifa's home in order to continue our quest for qualification. There is a great desire from all of us to do just that. We have been looking to identify the problems As a group, we are training well, but we must be able to produce what we do in training in the real game.
I feel important for the team, but each one of us has an important role and we all want to help the team get through this period. The World Cup? At the moment I am not thinking about it, there are many games before that and we have to do well in them. When the time comes, we will focus on the World Cup."
Speak up, Allegri!
The important thing will be to show great attention at certain times of the match, especially in defense. We must mark them well to deny them finishing opportunities, something we haven't been able to do well so far. The details will make the difference. I asked the players to be more compact, to eliminate the mistakes we have been making, mistakes that a team that wants to win should not make.
We have the opportunity to take the field and get back on our feet immediately. We need to think about what our path has in store for us and what must be done day after day with passion and the will to achieve our goals. We have to be aware of the importance of this game and take the field and do our best in every point of view."
Probable lineup for Juventus
Bianconeri Situation
Juventus Squad
Defenders: Mattia de Sciglio, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani
Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado, Filip Kostić, Fabio Miretti, Ángel di María, Adrien Rabiot, Matías Soulé, Leandro Paredes, Marley Aké, Nicolò Fagioli
Forwards: Dušan Vlahović, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge, Cosimo da Graça, Samuel Iling
Coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Probable lineup for Maccabi Haifa
Green Situation
Maccabi Haifa Squad
Defenders: Daniel Sundgren, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menachem, Ofri Arad, Dylan Batubinsika, Yosef Raz Meir, Pierre Cornud, Abdoulaye Seck, Inon Eliyahu, Rami Gershon
Midfielders: Ali Mohamed, Neta Lavi, Dolev Haziza, Omer Atzili, Mohammad Abu Fani, Mahmoud Jaber, Nehorai Yifrah, Maor Levi
Attackers: Frantzdy Pierrot, Tjaronn Chery, Mavis Tchibota, Nikita Rukavytsya, Suf Podgoreanu, Din David
Coach: Barak Bakhar
Latest Results
Juventus 1-2 Benfica | Round 2
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa | Round 3
Old Lady
Latest Results
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain | Round 2
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa | Round 3
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!