Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Photo: Uefa

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:35 PM24 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:30 PM29 minutes ago

What time is Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus of 10th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 13:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +

Bolivia 12:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +

Brazil 13:45 pm: Space, HBO Max

Chile 12:45 pm: Fox Sports, Star +

Colombia 11:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+

Spain 18:45 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 11:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 13:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESP2, Star +

3:25 PM34 minutes ago

Speak up, Rabiot!

"Our goal must be to take three points away from Maccabi Haifa's home in order to continue our quest for qualification. There is a great desire from all of us to do just that. We have been looking to identify the problems As a group, we are training well, but we must be able to produce what we do in training in the real game.

I feel important for the team, but each one of us has an important role and we all want to help the team get through this period. The World Cup? At the moment I am not thinking about it, there are many games before that and we have to do well in them. When the time comes, we will focus on the World Cup."

3:20 PM39 minutes ago

Speak up, Allegri!

"It will be a complicated game because they are a team that has shown good soccer here at Allianz Stadium. They kick well, so we will have to be careful not to repeat the mistakes we have made so far. We need a compact performance.

The important thing will be to show great attention at certain times of the match, especially in defense. We must mark them well to deny them finishing opportunities, something we haven't been able to do well so far. The details will make the difference. I asked the players to be more compact, to eliminate the mistakes we have been making, mistakes that a team that wants to win should not make.

We have the opportunity to take the field and get back on our feet immediately. We need to think about what our path has in store for us and what must be done day after day with passion and the will to achieve our goals. We have to be aware of the importance of this game and take the field and do our best in every point of view."

3:15 PM44 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Juventus

Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot; Di María, Vlahović, Kostić.
3:10 PMan hour ago
Photo: Juventus
Photo: Juventus
3:05 PMan hour ago

Bianconeri Situation

Chiesa and Pogba, both with knee injuries, and De Sciglio with a thigh injury, are Massimiliano Allegri's casualties.
3:00 PMan hour ago

Juventus Squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin, Giovanni Garofani

Defenders: Mattia de Sciglio, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado, Filip Kostić, Fabio Miretti, Ángel di María, Adrien Rabiot, Matías Soulé, Leandro Paredes, Marley Aké, Nicolò Fagioli

Forwards: Dušan Vlahović, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge, Cosimo da Graça, Samuel Iling

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

2:55 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Maccabi Haifa

Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi, Chery; Pierrot, Atzili, David.
2:50 PMan hour ago

Green Situation

Barak Bakhar will be without the injured Jaber and Podgoreanu, with leg problems, and Raz Meir, with a thigh problem. Haziza is a doubt.
2:45 PMan hour ago

Maccabi Haifa Squad

Goalkeepers: Noam Shavit, Joshua Cohen, Royie Fucs, Roi Mishpati

Defenders: Daniel Sundgren, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menachem, Ofri Arad, Dylan Batubinsika, Yosef Raz Meir, Pierre Cornud, Abdoulaye Seck, Inon Eliyahu, Rami Gershon

Midfielders: Ali Mohamed, Neta Lavi, Dolev Haziza, Omer Atzili, Mohammad Abu Fani, Mahmoud Jaber, Nehorai Yifrah, Maor Levi

Attackers: Frantzdy Pierrot, Tjaronn Chery, Mavis Tchibota, Nikita Rukavytsya, Suf Podgoreanu, Din David

Coach: Barak Bakhar

2:40 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus | Round 1

Juventus 1-2 Benfica | Round 2

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa | Round 3

2:35 PMan hour ago

Old Lady

After stumbling in the first few games, Juventus recovered by winning the last one, precisely against Maccabi Haifa. However, the Old Lady is in third place, Europa League access, with three points.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa | Round 1

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain | Round 2

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa | Round 3

2:25 PM2 hours ago

The Greens

Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, has accumulated three straight defeats, scoring on two occasions. With this terrible record, The Greens, as they are known, are in last place in group H.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, live this Monday (11), at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, at 12:45 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo