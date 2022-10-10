Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers of October 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Blackburn Rovers Last Lineup
These were the XI players who started last match:
Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Dominic Hyam, Tyler Morton, Lewis Travis, Sammie Szmodics, Harry Pickering, Ryan Hedges, Ben Brereton, and Sam Gallagher.
Wigan Athletic Last Lineup
These were the XI players who started last match:
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Blackburn Rovers players to watch
There are three Luton players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Chilean striker Ben Brereton (#22), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 13 games played and scored two goals in the last game against Rotherham United. Another player is Tyrhys Dolan (#10), he plays in the midfield position and at 20 years old he is the team's top assister with 4 assists in 13 games and has also scored two goals in the tournament. And finally, we should keep an eye on defenseman Lewis Travis (#27), he is the second-highest scorer with two goals in 13 games. We could see him score again on Tuesday and he's very important to the defense.
Blackburn Rovers in the tournament
Unlike Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting mid-table in the tournament. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 21 points after 7 wins, 0 draws and 6 losses. They are located in seventh place in the general table and if they want to steal sixth place from Swansea City they will have to win the match. Their last game was on Saturday, October 8, 2022, when they won 3-0 against Rotherham United at Ewood Park. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Wigan Athletic Players to Watch
There are three Wigan Athletic players that we should keep an eye on and they have a very important role in the team. The first is England striker Will Keane (#10), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 5 goals in 12 games played and scored in the last game against Hull City. Another player is Charlie Wyke (#9), he plays in the forward position and at 29 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 2 assists in 7 games and also scored a goal in the last game. He has been a great sub that gives the team a change whenever he steps on the floor. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder James McClean (#12), he is the team's second-highest scorer with a goal and second-highest assister with an assist in just 12 games played.
Wigan Athletic in the tournament
Wigan Athletic had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 16 points with 4 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. They are located in the sixteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal fifteenth place from Stoke City they will have to win the match. Their last game was on Saturday October 8, 2022, they lost 3-1 against Cardiff City at the DW Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The DW Stadium is located in the city of Wigan, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 25,138 spectators. It was opened on August 7, 1999, cost £30 million, and is currently the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors rugby team.