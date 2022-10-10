CF Montreal finish the season strong against Inter Miami

CF Montreal will head into the playoffs on a high after dominating Inter Miami on the road in cloudy and rainy conditions at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale.

A quick start for the visitors

It was actually the home side who had the first dangerous chance to score when they earned a free kick and Jean Mota shot was saved by James Pantemis in diving fashion.

Three minutes later with a miscue from the Inter Miami goalkeeper, Drake Callendar Ismael Kone stole the ball and left it to Djordje Mihailovic who put it into the empty net for the early 1-0 lead.

In the 8th minute, Mihailovic was at it again, dribbling through two Miami defenders and Lassi Lappalainen was able to finish the play to double Montreal's lead.

Four minutes later Lappalainen was looking for his second goal of the game but this time was denied by Callendar, who made the save.

In the 15th minute it was Ariel Lassiter for Miami with another shot on target but once again was saved by Pantemis. 21 minutes later Kei Kamara went through three Miami players and beat Callendar to make it 3-0.

Montreal finishes strong

The visitors kept pressing and in the 66th minute, it was Lappalainen again with his second shot on target but couldn't beat the keeper Callendar.

Four minutes later it was Mihailovic with a superb powerful shot but it rang off the post and stayed out. A minute later Gregory had a chance to put Miami on the board but Pantemis made another brilliant save.

In the 85th minute, a bit of bad luck for Montreal as a cross pass got deflected off Joel Waterman and went into the net to put Miami on the board and ruin the clean sheet.

The final whistle blew and Montreal once again had broken another record finishing with 65 points which is the highest ever in team franchise history.

The moment was bittersweet as they were trying to lock up first place but the Philadelphia Union beat TFC 3-0 to secure the first spot in the Eastern Conference and a first-round bye.

Coach reaction

Head coach Wilfried Nancy was happy with the win and now wants to focus on the playoffs.

“The players built upon something that was started last year. They will now have closed that chapter by learning and adjusting every day. By competing every day and having fun every day. That's why I enjoyed watching my team play today. The numbers this season speak for themselves. What matters to me is the content. And the content is what we have been doing all year.”

Player reaction

Djordje Mihailovic was very confident in his post-match press conference saying he thinks his team has a serious chance at winning the MLS Cup.

“In my first media availability in Montreal, I remember saying I wanted to win MLS Cup with this club. That wasn’t a false statement. I meant it and I believe we can go all the way to MLS Cup. We have the quality. We showed the quality. We have the most wins in the East. So we’ve shown that we’re a top team in the league – not just the conference. Reaching the MLS Cup final should be everyone’s goal and it is an attainable one.”

Samuel Piette didn't want to get ahead of himself and said his team needed to take it one step at a time.

“We must remain level-headed about our playoff ambitions. We've proven to the whole league, but especially to ourselves, that we're capable of going all the way. But we have to remain calm, not look too far into the future and take it one game at a time. We know very well that anything can happen in a playoff game. We'll focus on Orlando first.”

With that CF Montreal will host Orlando City SC on Sunday, October 16th at 8:00 pm at Saputo Stadium.