Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Champions League Game

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live corresponding to date 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Polish Army Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid online and live from UEFA Champions League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Brazil: 4:00 p.m. on HBO Max
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Colombia: 2:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 p.m. on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 9:00 p.m. on Movistar +
Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m. on Star +, ESPN
Peru: 2:00 p.m. on Star +, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Karim Benzema, a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the team's great references and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Champions League and LaLiga, the Frenchman is one of the great candidates to be the winner of the Ballon d'Or. Benzema is back with the French team and, after not being part of the world champion team in Russia 2018, he will seek to fight for the World Cup championship and obtain the highest medal in international football. Benzema comes to this duel with 4 goals and 1 assist in all competitions with his team and his contribution on offense could be key for Real Madrid to secure their place in the next round and get among the best in Europe.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid comes into this duel as the reigning champion of the UEFA Champions League and as leader of the Group Fon the goal of the team continuing to fight at the top of the European competition. The team is in the first position and undefeated with 3 wins for 9 points, its most recent result was the victory against Shakhtar at home by a score of 2 to 1. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti arrive this season with the same base of the champion squad and with great reinforcements such as Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelien Tchoaumeni. Real Madrid's main concern is the loss of Thibaut Courtois, the team's starting goalkeeper suffers from lumbar problems and has missed the most recent matches. Without a doubt, Real Madrid is one of the candidates to fight for the LaLiga championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, if Real Madrid wins against Shakhtar, it would be ensuring their pass to the round of 16.
Mykhaylo Mudryk, a must see player!
The Shaktar winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best assistants of the team and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better couple with players like Danylo Sikan and Lassina Traoré to form a lethal forward. He currently has 6 assists and 2 goals in 7 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Shakthar get here?
The Shakhtar Donetsk team will face Real Madrid at home in a duel between the two best teams in Group F at the moment. Shakhtar has 4 units, after 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, the team started the tournament in a good way with a win against Leipzig and a draw against Celtic, however they fell on their visit to Santiago Bernabeu by a score 2 to 1. Due to the war problems in Ukraine, the team has played all its games away and has suffered the loss of many players. This season, the team has a solid base of young players, including Mykhaylo Mudryk, Danylo Sikan, Anatoliy Trubin and Valeriy Bondar. Many youngsters from the team's basic forces have had to make the leap to the starting team and have shown that they are good players, achieving important results against rivals superior to the team. Shakhtar's goal is to advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions League and for their players to continue to show their good level, despite the difficulties at home.
Where's the game?
The Polish Army Stadium located in the city of Warsaw, Poland will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 31,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1930.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Shaktar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match live, corresponding to the duel of Date 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Polish Army Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.