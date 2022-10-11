Milan vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Milan vs Chelsea online and live stream
Milan vs Chelsea can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Milan vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League group stage matchday 4?
Peru - 14:00 hrs.
Mexico - 14:00 hrs.
Colombia - 14:00 hrs.
Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.
Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.
Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.
Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.
Argentina - 16:00 hrs.
Chile - 16:00 hrs.
Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.
Spain - 21:00 hrs.
Chelsea Statement
'It's not ideal, and it's certainly disappointing for both him and us. So we have to wait and see the extent and then go from there'.
'Hakim is sick. Hakim has a sore throat and that's why he hasn't traveled.'
'The fact that we were able to rotate some probably helped us in terms of availability for this game,' Potter said, 'and hopefully freshness. We're really going to need it, because it's going to be a tough game, very physically demanding."
Thiago was fine when we played AC Milan, but he got worse and worse throughout the week. As there were only two days between games, it didn't make sense to play him again. But he has recovered well, and has been incredibly impressive on and off the field. As a leader, he's a great professional and a great person, so it's been a pleasure to work with him."
I think the decision on how long he's going to play is Thiago's," Potter added. I've been here for three or four weeks. I see his qualities. The level he can play at, the performance levels he can achieve, the amount of respect he has throughout the game is just unbelievable.
So all I can do is try and help him to enjoy soccer here, to be part of a winning team, and then the rest of it is for him and the club to think about.
Milan statements
"I wanted to overturn the game in London and scoring was a good feeling. Against Chelsea it was a bad game for us, we didn't play as we always do or as I got used to seeing over the last year and a half. But we managed to react positively, playing an excellent game against Juve. That allowed us to put the defeat against Chelsea behind us and we are here to take our revenge."
"I always try to give my best in every game; last week I didn't manage it, but soccer always gives you another chance and we will try to make the most of it. We will certainly show that we can do much better. We don't need motivation: we will certainly push harder."
