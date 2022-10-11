Milan vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:34 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Milan vs Chelsea live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milan vs Chelsea live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
11:29 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Milan vs Chelsea online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Milan vs Chelsea can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

11:24 PM2 hours ago

What time is Milan vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League group stage matchday 4?

This is the kickoff time for the Milan vs Chelsea match on October 11, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00 hrs.

Mexico - 14:00 hrs.

Colombia - 14:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.

Argentina - 16:00 hrs.

Chile - 16:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.

Spain - 21:00 hrs.

11:19 PM2 hours ago

Chelsea Statement

Graham Potter spoke ahead of this important match: 'On N'Golo Kante, we are waiting for a reaction in training, and we are waiting for news on that,' said Potter.

'It's not ideal, and it's certainly disappointing for both him and us. So we have to wait and see the extent and then go from there'.

'Hakim is sick. Hakim has a sore throat and that's why he hasn't traveled.'

'The fact that we were able to rotate some probably helped us in terms of availability for this game,' Potter said, 'and hopefully freshness. We're really going to need it, because it's going to be a tough game, very physically demanding."

Thiago was fine when we played AC Milan, but he got worse and worse throughout the week. As there were only two days between games, it didn't make sense to play him again. But he has recovered well, and has been incredibly impressive on and off the field. As a leader, he's a great professional and a great person, so it's been a pleasure to work with him."

I think the decision on how long he's going to play is Thiago's," Potter added. I've been here for three or four weeks. I see his qualities. The level he can play at, the performance levels he can achieve, the amount of respect he has throughout the game is just unbelievable.

So all I can do is try and help him to enjoy soccer here, to be part of a winning team, and then the rest of it is for him and the club to think about.

11:14 PM2 hours ago

Milan statements

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of this important match: "We have to show that it was a unique episode and that it can't be normal for our level. We were disappointed. Tomorrow will be another game, but we have to learn from last week's situations; we evaluated the mistakes, Chelsea took advantage of them. We must not worry: yes, disappointed for London, but this is another match and we must be able to play at our level."

"I wanted to overturn the game in London and scoring was a good feeling. Against Chelsea it was a bad game for us, we didn't play as we always do or as I got used to seeing over the last year and a half. But we managed to react positively, playing an excellent game against Juve. That allowed us to put the defeat against Chelsea behind us and we are here to take our revenge."

"I always try to give my best in every game; last week I didn't manage it, but soccer always gives you another chance and we will try to make the most of it. We will certainly show that we can do much better. We don't need motivation: we will certainly push harder."

11:09 PM2 hours ago

How is Chelsea coming along?

Chelsea arrive after beating Wolves three-nil, reaching the fourth position in the Premier League, where they are on a good run of five wins, one draw and two defeats.

11:04 PM2 hours ago

How does Milan arrive?

Milan beat Juventus two goals to zero in Serie A, a league in which it continues to position itself to climb positions.

10:59 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Milan vs Chelsea match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
10:54 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Milan vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo