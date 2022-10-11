Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:05 PM27 minutes ago

Tune in here Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Eva Perón Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:00 PM32 minutes ago

How to watch Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:55 PM37 minutes ago

What time is Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors of October 12th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 4:30 PM en GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2
Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

7:50 PM42 minutes ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in the championship and thanks to his contribution, the xeneize is getting closer to a new title. In the whole season, he has 16 goals.

7:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sarmiento

In Sarmiento, the presence of Jonathan Torres stands out. The 25-year-old striker has been the most relevant player of the green team in the attack. He has nine goals so far this season.

7:40 PMan hour ago

Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors history

These two teams have met seven times in the first division of Argentine soccer. The numbers favor Boca Juniors, which came out victorious on six occasions, while Sarmiento won the remaining match.

7:35 PMan hour ago

Boca Juniors

Sarmiento arrives to this match with five matches without defeat, although they have not won in three matches and all this has repercussions in the relegation table, where, although it is not so complicated considering the few matches left, they cannot be careless if they do not want to have a surprise.

7:30 PMan hour ago

Sarmiento

Boca Juniors continues to do its job perfectly and has maintained a very positive streak since Hugo Ibarra took over as coach. The xeneize team is unbeaten in 16 matches, counting all the competitions it is currently playing and is getting closer and closer to a new title.

7:25 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Eva Perón Stadium

The Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Eva Perón Stadium, located in the city of Junín, province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1951, has a capacity for 19,000 spectators.
7:20 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo