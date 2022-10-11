Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 4:30 PM en GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2
Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in the championship and thanks to his contribution, the xeneize is getting closer to a new title. In the whole season, he has 16 goals.
Key player - Sarmiento
In Sarmiento, the presence of Jonathan Torres stands out. The 25-year-old striker has been the most relevant player of the green team in the attack. He has nine goals so far this season.
Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors history
These two teams have met seven times in the first division of Argentine soccer. The numbers favor Boca Juniors, which came out victorious on six occasions, while Sarmiento won the remaining match.
Boca Juniors
Sarmiento arrives to this match with five matches without defeat, although they have not won in three matches and all this has repercussions in the relegation table, where, although it is not so complicated considering the few matches left, they cannot be careless if they do not want to have a surprise.
Sarmiento
Boca Juniors continues to do its job perfectly and has maintained a very positive streak since Hugo Ibarra took over as coach. The xeneize team is unbeaten in 16 matches, counting all the competitions it is currently playing and is getting closer and closer to a new title.