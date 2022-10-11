River Plate vs Platense: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is River Plate vs Platense match for Liga Profesional?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Platense of October 12th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
España: 2:30 AM (October 13)
México: 7:30 PM on Star +, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Perú: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Key player - Platense
In Platense, the presence of Gonzalo Bergessio stands out. The 38-year-old Argentinean striker is one of the most influential players despite the bad moment his team is going through. He has three goals and two assists this season.
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Miguel Ángel Borja stands out. The 29-year-old Colombian player is one of the players with the best performance in the tournament, having scored seven goals since his arrival to the team.
River Plate vs Platense history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 139 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has won 88 times, while Platense has won 22 times, leaving a balance of 29 draws.
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 117 matches, where River Plate has won 73 times, while Platense has won 18 times, for a total of 26 draws.
Platense
Platense is not going through a good moment, as they have five games without a victory and are very close to the relegation places, so they have the obligation to win several matches between now and the end of the championship if they do not want to continue suffering.
River Plate
River Plate has shown great improvement in recent matches. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo has shown the class that was expected of them during the tournament and, although their chances of fighting for the title are very slim, they will try to stay on the winning path.