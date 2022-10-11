Mexico vs China: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch India U-17 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Mexico vs China, live at the U-17 World Cup in India 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs China live, as well as the latest information from the DY Patil Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs China live at the U-17 World Cup in India 2022?
The match will be televised on TUDN.
If you want to watch this match via streaming, it can be seen on the Vix+ platform.
If you want to watch this match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Mexico in the world cup
It will be the 6th time that Mexico in the U-17 category appears in a World Cup, the last time was in Uruguay 2018, where the Mexican team was very close to winning the tournament but unfortunately lost the final and was runner-up, but no doubt they are always fighting in the final stages for the World Cup title.
DY Patil Stadium
Located in the city of Mumbai in India, it has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and is one of the largest in the country, was inaugurated on March 4, 2008, a stadium that has been remodeled and designed in the best way for this World Cup in the U-17 category, will be the stage where Mexico and China make their debut in the World Cup in India 2022.
Absences
As is the start of this World Cup, neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for what will undoubtedly be a match full of intensity, emotions and goals.
Background
These two teams have never met, but Mexico will be favored to take the three points in the opening match of this World Cup in Group C.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, also in Group C, Spain vs. Colombia will be played, undoubtedly an important match where the Mexican national team will have to win against China and then face these two most powerful teams with more comfort and confidence.
Key Player México
Alice Soto:
Mexican forward of 16 years old and with a promising future, already disputed the World Cup with the U-20 women's national team and now she will do it with the U-17 plays for Pachuca in the Liga Mx Femenil, adding 4 games played without scoring at the moment, but with the Mexican national team she is one of the scorers in this category and will seek to be one of the references in this World Cup in India 2022.
How is the Mexican U-17 national team coming along?
The Mexican national team is coming from the World Cup qualifiers, where they had a great tournament and managed to get their ticket to the World Cup, in the final they faced the United States, a game they lost 2-1, but left a great learning experience for the World Cup competition in India, without a doubt Mexico will seek with a great team to make history and show why they are one of the best teams in CONCACAF.
Good afternoon, friends of VAVEL Mexico!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs China match, corresponding to Day 1 of the U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium at 6:00 am (CDMX).