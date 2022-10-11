Tottenham vs Frankfurt: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Tottenham vs Frankfurt Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Frankfurt match.
What time is Tottenham vs Frankfurt match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Frankfurt of 11th October in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Frankfurt player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Djibril Sow, the midfielder with great experience in German football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Djibril Sow has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the fundamental players in this year for Frankfurt to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Tottenham player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Harry Kane, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Tottenham and he has proved it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Frankfurt lineup:
K. Trapp; Lucas Melo, M. Hasebe, E. Ndicka; K. Jakic, S. Rode, D. Sow, A. Knauff; J. Lindstrom, D. Kamada; R. Kolo.
Tottenham's last line-up:
H. Lloris; B. Davies, E. Dier, D. Sanchez; I. Perisic, Y. Bissouma, P. Hobjerg, Emerson; S. Heung-Ming, D. Kulusevski; H. Kane.
Background:
Tottenham and Frankfurt have met only 3 times (1 win for Tottenham, 1 draw and a win for Frankfurt) where the balance is totally balanced between the two. On the question of goals, Tottenham has the advantage with 3 goals, while Frankfurt has only 2 goals scored. Their last duel dates back to the current group stage where Tottenham and Frankfurt drew 0-0.
About the Stadium:
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of London, England and is the current home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a soccer sports club that currently plays in the Premier League or English First Division. It was inaugurated in 2019, being one of the most modern stadiums in the world and in the United Kingdom, it has a capacity for 62 062 spectators, which makes it the seventh largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the third largest in the Premier League, only behind Old Trafford and the Olympic Stadium in London.
The stadium was officially opened on April 3, 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace that ended 2-0 in favor of Spurs.
To prove why they were champions
The Frankfurt team has also had a regular start to the group stage, placing in third place in the group with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, taking a total of 4 points, in the statistics they have 3 goals for and -4 goals against, leaving them with a goal difference of -1. This match will be their chance to separate themselves from Tottenham and get closer to securing their qualification to the knockout round of the Champions League, so it will be a mandatory mission to get the three points.
Looking to take advantage
The Tottenham team returns home to play UEFA Champions League matchday 4 and try to get three points that have escaped them twice, however, they have had a regular pace under Antonio Conte, who is looking to return Spurs to their most competitive version. Tottenham is currently second in group D, with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, with 4 points out of 9, in the statistics they have 2 goals for and 2 against, being totally balanced in the goal difference.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. In this second matchday, Tottenham will receive Frankfurt, last year's Europa League champion, to dispute three important points from London, England. The Spurs team has a debt to settle with their fans as they have not advanced far in European competitions for a considerable period of time, and this match could bring them closer to securing their qualification and send their opponents to the Europa League.
Kick-off time
The Tottenham vs Frankfurt match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.