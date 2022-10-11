Sporting CP vs Marseille: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sporting Club vs Marseille?
The match between Sporting CP vs Marsella will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on Paramount+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Sporting Club vs Marseille in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Marseille
Alexis Sá nchez, forward 33 years old, is the surprise in this start of the tournament in Ligue 1 with Marseille, in 8 games played he has scored 4 goals, always fast and skillful, he will seek to win the match and continue scoring goals with the French team, he is a national team player with Chile with whom he has 146 games played and 48 goals scored. In the Champions League he has scored one goal and has distributed one goal;
Player to watch at Sporting CP
Francisco Trincao who arrived this season from Barcelona on loan. He scored in the first leg against Marseille and in the Portuguese league he has two goals and one assist in the nine games he has played, he also has two goals in the UEFA Champions League;
How is Marseille coming along?
Although the French team won its last game in the UEFA Champions League, it is bottom of the group with three points and is three points behind the leader, Sporting CP. In Ligue 1, they were defeated 1-2 at home in their last match by AC Ajaccio. They are currently in third place with 23 points, three points behind leaders Paracute;s Saint German;
How is Sporting CP coming along?
The Portuguese team was beaten precisely against Marseille in their last game in the UEFA Champions League. Right now, despite that resounding defeat, they are top of the group with six points, two ahead of Tottenham and Frankfurt, who are second and third respectively. While in the Portuguese league they won the weekend's match at Santa Clara's home by 1-2 and are now in sixth position, out of the European competitions and nine points behind Benfica, which is the current leader;
Background
Marseille and Sporting CP have met three times, with a balance in favor of the French side, who have won twice, while in one match they ended in a draw. The last time they met was a week ago in a match played on French soil in which Marseille won 4-1 with goals from Alexis Sánchez, Harit, Balerdi and Mbemba, while for the Portuguese side, Trincao scored in the first minute. They also met in two friendlies in 2018 with a 1-1 draw and in 2017 with 2-1 in favor of Marseille.
Venue: The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade stadium, built in 2005 with a capacity for 50095 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sporting CP and Marseille meet in the fourth matchday of the group stage, both are in Group D along with Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham;
