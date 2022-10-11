Bristol City vs Preston Noth End: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship
Bristol City vs Coventry // Source: Bristol City

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:15 PM20 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Bristol City vs Preston Noth End live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Preston Noth End live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:10 PM25 minutes ago

Preston's possible line-up

For his part, Lowe may line up with the following eleven to face Bristol. Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, McCann, Whiteman, Browne, Brady, Fernandez, Maguire and Riis.
8:05 PM30 minutes ago

Bristol's possible lineup

Pearson may field the following eleven to face Preston. Bentley, Vyner, King, Arkinson, Sykes, Massengo, Scott, Dasilva, Conway, Wells and Weimann.
8:00 PM35 minutes ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Preston Noth End of 12nd October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.

7:55 PM40 minutes ago

Where to watch

The match between Bristol City vs Preston Noth End can be watched on the Bristol City Channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
7:50 PMan hour ago

Pearson's statement

"We need to be accountable and the results haven't been good enough. We didn't give ourselves a chance against Birmingham. We know what they're about and our inability to be able to deal with being put under stress was a painful watch and very disappointing for our fans. We've been missing important players at the back and in midfield and we've been sometimes in and out of form".
7:45 PMan hour ago

Preston Ranking

As for the visitors, they have scored three consecutive points. The last two with victories for their pocket. Preston are in eighth position with 19 points. They are five points behind the leader of the standings, Sheffield Wednesday. So far, they have four wins, seven draws and two defeats.
7:40 PMan hour ago

Bristol standings

The locals are on a bad run of negative results. Already, Bristol have five games without a win. Right now, they are in eighteenth place with fifteen points. They have two wins, two draws and seven defeats. They are one point away from the last place and five points away from the relegation places.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Preston's last game

The visitors won 2-3 in a frantic match against Norwich City. Lowe's players managed to come back from Sargent's goal, in the second minute of the match. Riis would score the equalizer before the break. After the break, he scored again to put his team ahead, 1-2. Gabriel Sara, with fifteen minutes to go, would tie the game. But it was short-lived. Parrott scored the three-point goal to put Preston close to the playoff places for the Premier League.
7:30 PMan hour ago

Bristol's last match

Bristol were defeated in a resounding defeat at St. Andrew's Stadium. The result of the match was 3-0 in favor of Birmingham City. Auston Trusty was in charge of the match in the first half with his double in his personal account. He put his team ahead at the start of the game. And before the end of the first half, he scored again to give his team a two-goal lead. Sanderson scored, with fifteen minutes remaining, the last goal of the game to give the home side the victory.
7:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Bristol City vs Preston Noth End this Wednesday, October 12 at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 15th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo