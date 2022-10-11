Antonio Rudiger's late goal saves Real Madrid against Shakhtar

Real Madrid avoided a major upset and booked their spot in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League after a very late goal from Antonio Rudiger to salvage a draw.

A tight first half

On the road playing in Warsaw, Poland due to the current situation in Ukraine the visitors started pressing early but had no serious chances to score in the first five minutes.

Karim Benzema had the first shot on target of the game in the 19th minute but it was blocked by Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin. The Ukrainians started pushing back and had a solid chance to score the first goal.

In the 35th minute, Benzema had another great chance but Trubin made a great block save and on the ensuing play made another save on Rodyrgo.

Six minutes later Federico Valverde tested Trubin with a shot from distance but it was blocked by the keeper and stayed out. The first half finished deadlocked at 0-0.

Antonio Rudiger's late goal saves Real Madrid

The home side opened the scoring less than a minute into the second half as Oleksandr Zubkov got a beautiful cross and headed it into the net to give Shakhtar the 1-0 lead.

Aurelian Tchouameni had a chance at goal in the 54th minute but again an excellent save by Trubin kept his team's lead alive. Real Madrid kept pressing looking for the equalizer.

Shakhtar had a chance to double its lead in the 65th minute when Lassina Traore had a wonderful chance but Andriy Lunin made an impeccable save.

Zubkov looking for his second goal of the game tested Lunin two minutes later but the keeper came up with a stunning diving save diverting the ball with his hand.

Real Madrid kept searching for the game-tying goal but they were suffering from a lack of finish and frustration set in. With 30 seconds left in extra time, Antonio Rudiger managed to head in a cross from Toni Kroos to tie the game at one.

The final whistle blew and Real Madrid had saved themself from a major upset and earned a draw.