Barcelona vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Stay tuned to follow Barcelona vs Inter live on TV
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Inter online and live stream
Barcelona vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the Barcelona vs Inter matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Peru - 14:00 hrs.
Mexico - 14:00 hrs.
Colombia - 14:00 hrs.
Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.
Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.
Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.
Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.
Argentina - 16:00 hrs.
Chile - 16:00 hrs.
Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.
Spain - 21:00 hrs.
Barcelona Statements
"We will go on the attack and be brave. We will double the attack and not the defense. We have to attack better. We didn't understand the role of Raphinha or Marcos. We have to be more aggressive, reach the area more. We are only interested in the three points. We have to be brave.
"It is transcendental to stay in the competition. We didn't do our homework. We are in an uncomfortable position and it is a final".
"I manage it by being positive. There is pressure and difficulties, the situation is uncomfortable but we will face it by being brave and with personality. I give affection to the players so they can be positive and see it as a final."
"I think the fans have understood. The tickets are sold out. There have been some very good moments. It should be a cauldron from the first moment. We'll give our all to make them proud and get the three points."
"I'm always optimistic. We must not lower our intensity or our guard. There is talent and a desire for revenge for what happened in Milan. We have to give everything so that the victory stays here".
"Tomorrow we won't count on him, unless there's a surprise. For Sunday, he can make it. It will depend on how he feels. I think he's fine.
"I think it's knowing the diagnosis of what happened to us. We lowered our intensity in high pressing and pressing after a loss. Celta plays very well and takes away your personality. We have to press high tomorrow and always".
"We have 90 minutes. We have to be calm and attack well, and know how to position ourselves defensively and offensively. We have to be patient. They will close and we have to look for spaces. I'm optimistic."
"I tell them that it's a final, that we have to be positive. I tell them that the pressure is mine and to enjoy a full Camp Nou. If we win, just imagine. We have to change the dynamic of this Champions League group."
"We have to improve the fact that with individual marking we play less. We have to dominate more space inside, shoot from the outside, offer more... the 5-3-2 makes you. There was a lot of one-on-one play.
"Playing well means dominating the match, subduing the opponent, having possession... but I understand other concepts and there is room for all of them. That's why I'm not satisfied with the second half against Celta. We have to play like we did in Milan, but attacking better, pressing after a loss".
"I have the feeling that this is an opportunity to change the dynamic, to correct mistakes... I don't think about the consequences if we don't get a good result. I think about winning and attacking better. I'm optimistic and I have the feeling that it's an opportunity for Barça in general, not Xavi's Barça."
How are Inter coming along?
How does Barcelona arrive?