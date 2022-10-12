Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match in the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals.
What time is Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Monterrey of October 12th, 2022 in several countries:
México: 21:06 horas CDMX, TUDN
Argentina: 00:06 horas
Chile: 00:06 horas
Colombia: 21:06 horas
Perú: 21:06 horas
EE.UU.: 22:06 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:06 horas
Uruguay: 23:06 horas
Paraguay: 22:06 horas
España: 05:06 horas
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Cementeros and Rayados have met on 59 occasions, with 27 wins for La Máquina, 18 draws and 14 victories for the northern side, maintaining a dominance over Los Regios, which is why the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings, Monterrey have won 3 times, Cruz Azul have drawn 2 times and Cruz Azul have not won on any occasion, with the most recent victory for the visitors coming on September 6.
Monterrey 3-2 Cruz Azul, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-2 Cruz Azul, 22 Jan, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey, 21 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey, Sep 16, 2021, CONCACAF Champions League
Cruz Azul 1-1 Monterrey, 18 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
What about Cruz Azul?
The Cementeros are coming off a 1-0 win over Leon in the playoffs, with 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats in their last 5 games, so they can look for confidence in this liguilla and be able to go north in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Leon, 8 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022 , Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1bLeón, 15 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlán FC, 11 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How is Monterrey doing?
Los Rayados tied 0-0 against Tuzos del Pachuca in the last matchday of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 matches they have a good streak, with 2 draws, 0 defeats and 3 wins.
Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-0 Atlas, 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juarez 0-1 Monterrey, 9 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 3-2 Cruz Azul, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Mazatlan FC, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Jesús Corona started this season as the leader of the dressing room and guide of Sebastían Jurado, but after the criticism of the latter and the bad start, he returned to the starting lineup, looking to get his team to the semifinals. Corona suffered an injury in matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, which left him out of the team, but now he is back and will help them return to the Liguilla.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, 31-year-old Mexican-Argentinean center forward, has been the goal scorer for the regios in recent seasons, his performance in the team has been good and has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, after his injury, in nine games played he scored four goals, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way in the Liguilla, as his place for the World Cup is at risk.
First casualty
After the youth player Rafael Guerrero left the field after suffering an injury in the playoff match against León, the defender will be completely ruled out for the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Monterrey. At the moment, the Celeste youth player joins the absence of defender Ramiro Funes Mori, who suffered a myofascial rupture in his anterior thigh, which forced him to come off in the last match of the Regular Phase against Guadalajara, his third injury of the current campaign. Guerrero is a key player for Potro, who has opted for youth players, as shown by the player himself and Rodrigo Huescas.