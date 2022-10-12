Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munchen match for UEFA Champions League Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munchen of October 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Last line-up of Bayern Munchen
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Kingsley Coman.
Last line-up of Viktoria Plzen
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marián Tvrdon, Ludek Pernica, Lukás Hejda, Milan Havel, Libor Holik, Adam Vlkanova, Modou N'diaye, Lukas Kalvach, Tomas Chory, Jhon Mosquera, and Jan Kopic.
Bayern Munchen players to watch
There are three players from the Bayern Munchen that we should keep an eye on and they play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Sadio Mané (#17), he is the team's second highest scorer in the Bundesliga with 4 goals in 9 games played and scored in the last game against Borussia Monchengladbach. Another player is Thomas Müller (#25), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old is the team's biggest assister in the German league with 4 assists in 8 games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Jamal Musiala (#6), he is the team's top scorer with 5 goals and second highest assister with 4 assists in just 8 games played in the Bundesliga. He has been a great player who gives a change to the team whenever he is on the court.
Bayern Munchen in the tournament
Like Viktoria Plzen, Bayern Munchen is in Group C of the UEFA Champions League and is seeking first place in the group. The German team will try to get the away victory and they must not waste even an opportunity to take points as they are in a tough group. With 9 points in the general table, they are in first place in Group C. Their last game was on October 4, 2022, when they won 5-0 against Viktoria Plzen at the Allianz Arena. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Viktoria Plzen players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Viktoria Plzen's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the match against Bayern Munchen. Colombian midfielder Jhon Mosquera (#18), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season of the Fortuna Liga with 5 goals in 10 games, he scored last game and does not intend to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Adam Vlkanova (#88), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's biggest assister with 3 assists in 10 games played in the Fortuna Liga. He got his third assist in the previous game and could get his first assist in the Champions League on Wednesday. Finally, midfielder Jan Sýkora (#7) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the only Viktoria Plzen player to score a goal in the Champions League and we could see him scoring against Bayern Munchen.
Viktoria Plzen in the tournament
The Pilsen soccer team is in Group C of the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munchen, FC Barcelona and Internazionale. Wednesday will be his fourth match of the tournament and it will be against a difficult team, Internazionale is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all possible games and try to be in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. They are in fourth place in Group C with 0 points and 3 games lost. Their last game ended in a 5-0 loss against Bayern Munchen at the Allianz Arena. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game as they play against one of the best teams in the German league, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Doosan Arena is located in the city of Pilsen, Czech Republic. It will host this match and has a capacity of 13,000 spectators. It was opened in 1955, is currently the home of FC Viktoria Plzeň and cost 360 million Czech crowns.