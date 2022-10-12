Rangers vs Liverpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Liverpool live, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Liverpool live online
The match will be televised on TNT Sports.
Rangers vs Liverpool can be tuned in from HBO Max live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Mohamed Salah, experienced player from Egypt, has stood out since his first season in Liverpool for being a reference to the attack scored on many occasions, the player season after season has had a great participation, even breaking his records, last season was the top net breaker of the Premier League and in him are the hopes of Liverpool to return to the whore of the table this season, although part of the bad moment of the team has affected him, as he has only been able to score twice.
Watch out for this Rangers player
Ryan Kent, a 25 year old left winger, is a very skilled English player who has played for teams like Liverpool, at his young age he has already made it clear that he is an important player for the team, this season he has assisted on four occasions and is expected to contribute in scoring the first goal of the team in this edition of the Champions League.
Latest Liverpool lineup
Alisson, Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez.
Latest Rangers lineup
McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Sakala, Arfield, Matondo, Colak.
Background
Rangers
Rangers 4-0 Mirren
Hearts 0-4 Rangers
Liverpool
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Arbitration quartet
Central: Slavko Vinčić. Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik y Andraž Kovačič. Fourth official: Alen Borošak.
Liverpool is not having a good time
Klopp's Liverpool, is going through its worst moment since the coach took the team, the start of the season has been very unexpected by the Red team, it seems that they will be betting this season for the Champions League, since in the Premier League they have 10 points in 8 games, the team has already lost two important games with rivals like Manchester United and in the last day against Arsenal, In the Champions League everything seems to be different, after losing in the first game against Napoli, the team has been better against Ajax and Rangers and is in the second position, with the performance of the rest of the teams, it seems that the fight is for the second position where Ajax could still take that place, the Reds must improve in the defense, as it has been one of the most criticized during the season.
Rangers waiting for a miracle
The Rangers were the talk of the town last season for a great performance in Europe, in the current season the team is second in the Scottish league, with only two points away from the leader Celtic, the situation in the Champions League does not look good, as they have not scored points in three games, with the situation so tight they will receive Liverpool who just defeated them 2-0, Something else to note is that the team has failed to score goals, Ajax scored 4 and Napoli 3, no doubt the team is doing one of the worst performances in the tournament, this match at home can be a turning point to reach the third place that gives you the passage to the Europa League, certainly a challenge this Wednesday.
Group A begins to be defined
Group A is giving much to talk about in this edition of the UEFA Champions League, in three days played the teams have surprised in good and bad way, for this day we will see the return of the matches where Rangers will receive Liverpool, a combination of results could define the group leaving the Rangers without any chance, it seems that Liverpool will be fighting for second place with Ajax as long as the Amsterdam team takes the 3 points.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Rangers vs Liverpool, matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at Ibrox Stadium, at 3:00 pm ET.