Nantes vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

Last lineup Freiburg
26 M. Flekken, 30 C. Günter, 3 P. Lienhart, 28 M. Ginter, 25 K. Sildillia, 27 N. Höfler, 8 M. Eggestein, 32 V. Grifo, 11 D. Kyereh, 42 R. Dōan, 38 M. Gregoritsch.
Last lineup Nantes
1 A. Lafont, 29 Q. Merlin, 4 N. Pallois, 21 J. Castelletto, 12 D. Appiah, 5 Chirivella, 8 S. Moutoussamy, 27 M. Simon, 17 M. Sissoko, 10 L. Blas, 31 Mostafa Mohamed.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Nantes vs Fribourg will be SHoratiu Fesnic; Valentin Avram first line; Alexandru Cerei, second line; Sebastian Colţescu, fourth assistant.
How does Freiburg arrive?
Freiburg, on the other hand, continue their impressive run in the Europa League and in their home league. The Germans come into this Europa League match having held Hertha Berlin to a draw in the Bundesliga. Freiburg now head to the Europa League, where they are unbeaten at the top, having won all three of their matches, most recently against this afternoon's opponents, Nantes.
How does Nantes arrive?
The French club Nantes has not had a good tournament in the Europa League or in its local league, as it is in the relegation zone in Ligue 1. In the European tournament, they are in third place in Group G with three points from two defeats and one win. In their most recent match, Nantes suffered a 3-0 defeat against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1, while in the Europa Legue, they are also coming off a 2-0 loss against Fribourg.
Matchday 4
We continue with the activity in European competitions! The Europa League returns in its 2022-2023 season and continues today with a very attractive match between the leader and the bottom of Group G. Nantes and Freiburg will be in action on matchday 4 of Group G, where they share it with Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Greece's Olympiacos. All of this group will see action today, so it is important that they keep on winning, especially the locals, who, in this match, will be the Germans and have not had a good participation in this edition of the Europa League.
The match will be played at the Stadium de la Beaujoire
The Nantes - Freiburg match will be played at the Stadium de la Beaujoire, in Nantes, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
