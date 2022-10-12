Real Sociedad vs Sheriff: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: Real Sociedad

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:36 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Sheriff live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Sociedad vs Sheriff live, as well as the latest information from the Reale Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:31 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Sheriff online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Real Sociedad vs Sheriff can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

5:26 PM2 hours ago

What time is Real Sociedad vs Sheriff UEFA Europa League group stage matchday 4?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs Sheriff match on October 13, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00 hrs.

Mexico - 14:00 hrs.

Colombia - 14:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.

Argentina - 16:00 hrs.

Chile - 16:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.

Spain - 21:00 hrs.

5:21 PM2 hours ago

Real Sociedad Statements

Imanol Alguacil spoke before the match: "The opponent we faced was a Champions League opponent, but our objective is always the same, to win and create more chances than our opponents, and today I think we did that. I think I have to congratulate the players, for the great game they played and the fans, because without them it would have been impossible to hold on, after Thursday's effort".

"The opposing team had players of the same level as ours, who are very good, but we played a great game. I'm proud of how this team presses, how they expose, how they look to generate, and it's not easy."

"Of course it's important. I tell you that I'd rather win 4-3, I'd be just as happy today, but when you can't score two goals, then don't let them score any."

"I appreciate the words of Unai, a great coach, it is clear that there has been a constant evolution at all levels, but the merit goes to the players. What they are doing has tremendous merit. What we have to do, especially the fans, is to enjoy this moment, which we will try to extend, but we don't know how long it will last".

5:16 PM2 hours ago

How is Sheriff coming?

Sheriff defeated FC Dinamo-Auto Tiraspol by the minimal score, getting their seventh win of the championship which leaves them on the first position in the standings.
5:11 PM2 hours ago

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad arrives to this match after beating Villarreal by the minimum in LaLiga, in addition to being on a perfect pace accumulating three victories in this Europa League.

5:06 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Reale Arena stadium.

The match Real Sociedad vs Sheriff will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium, located in San Sebastian, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 31 388 people. 
5:01 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Real Sociedad vs Sheriff Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo