Trabzonspor vs AS Monaco: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Player to watch at Monaco
French striker Ben Yadder has four goals in Ligue 1 and one assist to his name. He has also scored two goals in the last game in the Europa League and the former Sevilla striker has scored a total of six goals in the last four games he has played;
Player to watch at Trabzonspor
Marek Hamsik is in his second season in this team, has great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the court. Last season he finished with two goals and three assists, in this year has not been released
How is Monaco coming along?
Monaco arrives after three consecutive victories. In European competition, they won their last match 3-1 and are currently second in Group H with six points, the same as leaders Ferencveros. In Ligue 1, they are in fifth place with 20 points, five points behind the Champions League places and six points behind leaders París Saint Germain.
How is Trabzonspor coming along?
The Trabzonspor team started on the wrong foot their participation in the UEFA Europa League, as they visited Ferencvaros on matchday 1 of this group stage and despite giving a great performance, the Trabzonspor team fell 3-2. For their second match, Trabzonspor received Red Star Belgrade at home, and the locals were able to make their home ground feel to get their first three points of the competition, beating them 2-1. In their last match in the European competition, they lost to Monaco. Right now they are third in the group with 3 points, three points behind Ferencveros and Monaco, who lead the group. While in the Turkish league they are in seventh position with 17 points, but only one point behind the leader;
Background
The two teams have only met once before and that was in the first leg just a week ago, when Monaco won 3-1 in France with goals from Disasi and a brace from Ben Yadder, while Bakasetas scored for the Turkish side.
Venue: The match will be played at the Medical Park Stadyumu, which was built in 2016 with a capacity of 40872 spectators.
Preview of the match
Trabzonspor and AS Monaco meet in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, both teams are in Group H along with Ferencvaros and Red Star;
