Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes live, as well as the latest information from Mariscal Józef Piłsudski Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes match live on TV and online?
The match Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes?
This is the kick-off time for the Dinamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes match on October 13, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük - NED
Assistant referees: Joost van Zuilen - NED and Johan Balder - NED
Fourth official: Sander Van Der Eijk - NED
VAR: Jeroen Manschot - NED
AVAR: Ingmar Oostrom - NED
Assistant referees: Joost van Zuilen - NED and Johan Balder - NED
Fourth official: Sander Van Der Eijk - NED
VAR: Jeroen Manschot - NED
AVAR: Ingmar Oostrom - NED
Key player at Stade Rennes
One of the players to keep in mind in Stade Rennes is Martin Terrier, the 25 year old French born left wing attacker, has played 10 games so far in his local league, in that amount of games he has already scored two assists and five goals, against Ajaccio, Brest, Auxerre, Strasbourg and Nantes.
Key player in Dinamo Kiev
One of the key players in Dinamo Kiev is Vitali Buyalskyy, the 29-year-old Ukrainian-born central midfielder, has played four games so far in his local league, in which he already has one assist and two goals, against Zorya Luhansk and FC Lviv.
History Dinamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes
In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is dominated by Dinamo Kiev with two wins, no draws have been recorded and Stade Rennes has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Dinamo Kiev with six goals to Stade Rennes' four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Dinamo Kiev with six goals to Stade Rennes' four.
Actuality - Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes has been developing an acceptable role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 10 matches, it is in the sixth position in the standings with 18 points, this after winning five matches, drawing three and losing two, leaving a goal difference of +11 after scoring 20 goals and conceding nine.
Strasbourg 1-3 Stade Rennes
- Last three matches
Strasbourg 1-3 Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kiev
Stade Rennes 3-0 Nantes
Actuality - Dynamo Kiev
Dynamo Kiev has been having a regular performance in its local league, because after playing five matches it is in the number eight position in the standings with nine points, this score was obtained after winning three matches, not drawing any and losing the remaining two, it has also scored seven goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of +1.
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 AEK Larnaca
- Last three matches
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 AEK Larnaca
Minai 0-1 Dynamo Kiev
Stade Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kiev
The match will be played at the Marshal Józef Piłsudski Stadium
The match between Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes will take place at the Marshal Józef Piłsudski Stadium in the city of Krakow (Poland), this stadium is where the Club Miejski Klub Sportowy Krakow plays its home matches, it was built in 1912 and has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dynamo Kiev vs Stade Rennes match, valid for matchday four of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.