Lazio vs Sturm: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Lazio vs Sturm Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Lazio - Sturm with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Lazio vs Sturm Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Lazio - Sturm live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Lazio
94. I. PROVEDEL; 77. A. MARUŠIĆ, 13. A. ROMAGNOLI, 34. MARIO GILA, 23. E. HYSAJ, 10. LUIS ALBERTO, 32. D. CATALDI, 21. S. MILINKOVIĆ-SAVIĆ, 9. PEDRO, 17. C. IMMOBILE y 7. FELIPE ANDERSON.
Last lineup Sturm
27. J. SIEBENHANDL; 44. A. DANTÉ, 5. G. WÜTHRICH, 42. D. AFFENGRUBER, 22. J. GAZIBEGOVIĆ, 4. J. GORENC-STANKOVIC, 8. A. PRASS, 25. S. HIERLÄNDER, 19. T. HORVAT, 15. W. BØVING y 9. A. AJETI.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Lazio vs Sturm will be Sascha Stegemann; Mark Borsch first line; Christof Günsch, second line; Robert Schröder, fourth assistant.
How does Sturm arrive?
On the other hand, the Austrian team Sturm, lives a similar reality to Lazio since in its local league it has had a good pace and is sub-leader, the opposite case to the Europa League where it is located in the last position of its group with the same points as its opponents, but the goal difference makes them be at the bottom of group F. The Austrians come into this match on the back of a home win over Tyrol in the Austrian Bundesliga. In the Europa League, Sturm held Italy's Lazio to a goalless draw in their most recent meeting in this competition.
How does Lazio arrive?
The Italian club, Lazio, has had a good tournament in Serie A as it is in third place in the table, however it has not been the same in the Europa League as by goal difference, it is in the penultimate place, only above its opponent this afternoon. The Eagles have accumulated one win, one loss and one draw, in fact, that draw came in their most recent Europa League match against Sturm by a goalless scoreline. In their home league, Lazio are coming off a 4-0 away win over Fiorentina.
Matchday 4
We continue with the activity in European competitions! The Europa League returns in its 2022-2023 season and continues this day with a very even match. Lazio and Sturm will see action on matchday 4 of Group F, which they share with Danish side Midtjylland and Dutch side Feyenoord. The entire group will see action today, so it is important that they continue to add, as the four teams in this group are tied with four points.
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico
The Lazio - Sturm match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Europa League Match: Lazio - Sturm Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.