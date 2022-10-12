BodoGlimt vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Live Score!
How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal match for UEFA Europa League?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM AM on TUDN.com, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Arsenal
In Arsenal, the presence of Gabriel Jesus stands out. The Brazilian striker has been the team's star signing and so far he has lived up to expectations. He has five goals and four assists in 11 games.
Key player - Bodo/Glimt
Amahl Pellegrino stands out in the Bodo/Glimt team. The 32-year-old striker has been the most dangerous player in his team's attack. He has scored 26 goals so far this season and hopes to continue to add to his tally.
Facts
This will be the second meeting between the two teams. It is worth remembering that it was last October 6 that they met for the first time, leaving as a result, a 3-0 victory for the English team.
The referee for Bodo/Glimt vs. Arsenal will be Irfan Peljto from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The linesmen will be Davor Beljo and Damir Lazic, also from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The fourth official will be Admir Sehovic, also from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The VAR referee will be Marco Guida of Italy, assisted by his compatriot Fabio Maresca.
Current news - Arsenal
Arsenal are coming off a win over Liverpool in the Premier League, and will be looking to continue their impressive run that has them in the top spots. The Gunners have won both of their Europa League Group A games this season and will be looking to stay firmly on top, but will need to win this match to do so.
The Gunners are still without Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe for the match, while Oleksander Zinchenko is a major doubt after being left out of Arsenal's squad for the 3-2 win over Liverpool.
Gabriel Jesus is also a major doubt after picking up a knock at the weekend.
Predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga, Vieira; Martinelli, Marquinhos, Nketiah.
Current news - Bodo/Glimt
After being defeated by Arsenal (3-0) at the Emirates Stadium, Bodo/Glimt defeated Eliteserien's Sandefjord on Sunday with a confidence-boosting goal, hoping to play a good game to take all three points at home and get into the fight for the top of the group.
Bodo/Glimt will be without midfielder Sondre Fet and Gaute Hoberg Vetti for the match.
Predicted starting XI: Haikin; Hampstead, Lode, Hoibraaten, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Gronbaek; Solbakken, Salvesen, Pellegrino