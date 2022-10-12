PSV vs Zurich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay wiht us to follow the PSV vs Zurich live of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for PSV vs Zurich live corresponding to date 4 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Philips Stadion. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSV vs Zurich online and live from UEFA Europa League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the PSV vs Zurich match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 p.m. on Paramount +, VIX +
Spain: 9:00 p.m. on Movistar +
Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Peru: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Argentina: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 p.m. on Paramount +, VIX +
Spain: 9:00 p.m. on Movistar +
Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
Peru: 2:00 p.m. on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. on Star +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cody Gapko, a must see player!
The PSV winger is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch national team. During the past season he was one of the top referents of the team's offense, he participated in 47 games where he had 21 goals and 15 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the senior team of the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and to be able to continue demonstrating his high level. At the moment he has 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV get here?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting you against Ajax and winning the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented various additions, including Guus Til, Luuk De Jong, Sávio, Xavi Simons and Boy Waterman. The team suffered from some youth losses with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Mario Götze. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the German team's competitions. PSV ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 2 points behind champion Ajax, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. The complications were seen when they did not qualify for the Champions League group stage and be eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of leaving no points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Champions League Group Stage. PSV is the current champion of the Johan Cruyff Shield by beating Ajax by a score of 5-3.
Jonathan Okita, a must see player!
The Zurich striker seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the offensive leader of the team. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the team's best scorers and helping in the team's offensive generation with 3 goals and 1 assists in 15 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and mesh better with the likes of Ole Selnaes and Aiyegun Tosin to form a lethal midfield.
How does Zurich arrive?
The Zurich team will face West Ham at home as part of matchday four of the UEFA Europa League. Zurich finished top of the Swiss Super League last season, earning them a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. However, in this round, the team lost to Qarabag with an aggregate score of 4 to 5. After this result, the team fell to the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, where they eliminated Linfield from Ireland and Hearth of Midlothian from Scotland. This season the team fell into Group A of the UEFA Europa League where they will compete for a place in the next round against PSV, Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt. So far, the team is at the bottom of the Group with 0 points, after defeats against all its rivals, its most recent result was a win against PSV by a score of 1 to 5. Zurich gets into Eindhoven still with chances of qualifying for the next round, but it won't be easy.
Where's the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 36,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV vs Zurich match, corresponding to Date 4 of the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at 3:00 p.m.