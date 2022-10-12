Union Berlin vs Malmo: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Europa League
What time is Union Berlin vs Malmo match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Union Berlin vs Malmo of 13th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4PM in Star+
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+
Brazil: 4PM in Star+
Chile: 3PM in Star+
Colombia: 2PM in Star+
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+
USA (ET): 3PM in ViX+, Paramount+
Spain: 21:00 PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Mexico: 2PM in Star+
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+
Peru: 2PM in Star+
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+

Referee

Aleksandar Starec will be the match referee, with Dejan Kostadinov and Kushtrim Lika as assistant referees, with all coming from Macedonia. Fedayi San, who comes from Switzerland, will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Malmo

The probable Malmo team for the match is: Diawara, Beijmo, Hadzikadunic, and Lewicki; Ceesay, Pena, Rakip, Larsson, and Olsson; Christiansen and Thelin.
Probable Union Berlin

Union Berlin's probable line-up for the match is: Ronnow, Doekhi, Knoche and Leite; Trimmel, Haberer, Khedira, Thorsby and Griesselmann; Siebatcheu and Becker.
Injuries

Union Berlin will be without the suspended Schafer and Michel, and Baumgarti, Mohwald, and Maciejewski, who are injured. In Malmo, Moisander, Siby, and Nalic are out due to injury.
Group D

Union Saint-Gilloise lead Europa League group D with nine points, with Braga having six points, in second position. Union Berlin are in third place with three points and Malmo are at the bottom of the group with no points so far. In the Bundesliga Union Berlin leads the group with 20 points, two points ahead of Freiburg and four ahead of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. In the Allsvenskan, the Swedish league, Malmo is sixth with 42 points, two behind AIK and Kalmar, four behind Hammarby, six behind Djurgarden, and nine behind leader Hacken.
Las Matches: Malmo

Besides the already mentioned defeat at home to Union Berlin last Thursday (6), Malmo comes to this game after two scoreless draws in the Swedish championship. The first draw was at home on Saturday (01), with Hammarby and the second was at home again, against Kamraterna on Sunday (9).

Last Matches: Union Berlin

Union Berlin come into the match on the back of one loss and two wins. The defeat came first, to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (01), 2-0, with goals from Mario Gotze and Lindstrom. After that, in the Europa League, the victory was over Malmo, 1-0, with Becker scoring the only goal of the match, on Thursday (6). Finally, on Sunday (9), the victory was over Stuttgart, 1-0, with Jaeckel scoring the lone goal of the match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Union Berlin vs Malmo Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

