Ferencvaros vs Crvena Zvezda: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Europa League

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ferencváros vs Crvena Zvezda live, as well as the latest information coming out of Budapest.
Possible Crvena Zvezda line-up
For his part, Milojevic may line up with the following eleven to face Ferencváros. Borjan, Gobeljic, Erakovic, Dragovic, Srnic, Kangwa, Mijailovic, El Fardou, Kanga, Katai and Pesic.
Possible Ferencváros lineup
Cherchesov may field the following eleven to face Crvena Zvezda. Dibusz, Botka, Mmaee, Konester, Civic, Esiti, Vécsei, Zachariassen, Gojak, Traoré R. Mmaee.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Ferencváros vs Estrella Roja of 13rd October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 3:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Ferencváros vs Crvena Zvezda can be seen on the Europa League channel.
History between the two
These teams have met on three occasions. The record between them could not be more even. Neither side has more wins, everything is tied. Ferencváros has one win, the same as Crvena Zvezda. They have also played to a draw in one match.
Crvena Zvezda standings
Crvena Zvezda, who are in last place with three points, are watching from the bottom of the table. However, they are level on points with Trabzonspor. Crvena Zvezda have a difficult task, but everything depends on beating their opponents. Milojevic's team has won one match and lost two. On the road, they have one defeat, against Monaco, as they have only played one away game,
Ferencváros standings
The Europa League group standings are on fire. Ferencváros leads the standings with six points. However, they are tied on points with Monaco, who are in second place. The other two pursuers have three points. Cherchesov's team has won two games and lost one. On the road, they have one win, against Monaco, and one defeat, against Red Star.
Crvena Zvezda's last match
Crvena Zvezda scored a convincing victory in the Serbian SuperLiga. The result of the match was 3-0 against Spartak Subotica. In 45 minutes they defined the match, as all goals came in the first half. Gobeljic scored a double in 18 minutes (min.19 and min.37). The third goal of the match was scored by Kangwa to confirm his side's victory and keep them three points clear at the top of the league.
Last match of Ferencváros
In the previous match, Ferencváros won 2-0 against Debreceni in the Hungarian league. Right from the start, the home side put the game beyond doubt with Vécsei's goal in the tenth minute of the match. The first half ended with that goal. The locals did not want to be surprised and scored the second goal before the hour mark. Kristoffer scored the second and final goal of the match to give Ferencváros the three points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Ferencváros vs Crvena Zvezda this Thursday 13 October at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 4 of the Europa League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.