Toluca vs Santos: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022

What time is Toluca vs Santos match for Liga MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Santos of October 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:06 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Chile: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 7:06 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 7:06 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 8:06 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:06 AM
Mexico: 7:06 PM on Channel 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 7:06 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Background Toluca vs Santos
In the last five matches between the two teams, one of them has kept their powder dry, although the Diablos dominate with three wins and two defeats, including this season's match, where they won without major complications. It is worth remembering that these two teams have already played in a couple of Mexican soccer finals, which is why they often meet in the Playoffs.
Toluca 2-0 Santos Laguna, Apertura 2022
Santos Laguna 1-0 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Toluca 1-0 Santos Laguna, Apertura 2021
Toluca 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021
Santos Laguna 2-0 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Key player Santos
Motor in the midfield both to recover balls and to join the offense, which is why the Charrúa Fernando Gorriarán will also be the man to watch during the first 90 minutes.
Key player Toluca
The spirit of the offense and the one who moves everything in the last part of the field is Leo Fernández, since the Charrúa is back to a high level and as long as the ball passes through his feet, the Devils will be able to have a greater offensive volume with the mission of taking advantage in the first 90 minutes.
Last lineup Santos
1 Carlos Acevedo, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 8 Carlos Orrantia, 6 Alan Cervantes, 11 Fernando Gorriarán, 30 Cecilio Domínguez, 9 Leo Suárez, 7 Harold Preciado, 19 Eduardo Aguirre.
Last lineup Toluca
1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andres Mosquera, 20 Jorge Rodriguez, 5 Carlos Guzmán, 18 Fernando Navarro, 23 Claudio Baeza, 16 Jean Meneses, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 32 Carlos González, 7 Camilo Sanvezzo.
Respecting the investment
After confessing that there was more pressure on Toluca to advance to the Liguilla, technical director Nacho Ambriz confessed that for all the investment made, the squad should at least reach the Grand Final of the Apertura 2022.
"We are going to fight and we are going to leave everything to be able to return that investment that was made, thinking first about Santos and then about October 30, which is the final," he stated.
Santos: making history
After a week's rest after finishing in the top four of the championship, Santos Laguna may not have the best squad of all, but it found the right combination thanks to Eduardo Fentanes who, with time, was able to raise the team to put it in the top places. The Guerreros closed with five games without defeat and two weeks ago they beat Mazatlan 3-0 at home.
Toluca: make home advantage count
After a rather complicated end to the season, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca found the light at the end of the tunnel and, on Date 17, with a 4-1 win over Querétaro, as well as a categorical 3-0 win over the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez in the Playoffs, Nacho Ambriz's team will be more than motivated for the Liguilla, where they will try to take advantage to try to reach the last 90 minutes in Torreón in a more relaxed manner.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs Santos match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:06 pm ET.
