Tigres vs Pachuca: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022

Tune in here Tigres UANL vs Tuzos Pachuca Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Tigres vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 11:06 in PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 10:06 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 11:06 PM on DirecTV
Chile: 11:06 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 10:06 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:06 AM
Mexico: 9:06 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and ViX
Paraguay: 11:06 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 9:06 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 11:06 PM on DirecTV
Background Tigres vs Pachuca
Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 3-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2021
Pachuca 1-0 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 1-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2022
Key player Pachuca
Key player Tigres
Last lineup Pachuca
Last lineup Tigres
Avoiding mistakes
"It's not that the team learns, we don't have to have expulsions, unfortunate, not so aggressive, but those are marked as expulsions, we come talking about those unnecessary plays, but the team responds, we have trained a lot, an eleven against seven, runs and understand that you must occupy well, they have done well," he commented.