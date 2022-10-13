Tigres vs Pachuca: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022
Tune in here Tigres UANL vs Tuzos Pachuca Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres UANL vs Tuuzos Pachuca match for the Playoffs Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Tigres vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Pachuca of October 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:06 in PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 10:06 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 11:06 PM on DirecTV

Chile: 11:06 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 9:06 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 9:06 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 10:06 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:06 AM

Mexico: 9:06 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and ViX

Paraguay: 11:06 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 9:06 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 11:06 PM on DirecTV

Background Tigres vs Pachuca

The Tuzos have dominated the series in the last five matches, winning three games, drawing one and losing one. In their last visit, they suffered a painful 3-0 defeat, but in this tournament they won by two goals at the Hidalgo stadium.

Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021

Tigres 3-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2021

Pachuca 1-0 Tigres, Clausura 2021

Tigres 1-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2022

Key player Pachuca

Since he arrived in Mexican soccer he has responded with both San Luis and now with Pachuca, remembering that he was the goal scoring champion, which is why the eyes and the feline defense will have to be attentive to what attacker Nicolás Ibáñez can do.
Key player Tigres

He has already tied Alberto García Aspe as the third best scorer in the Playoffs, which is why Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac wants to continue increasing his legend in Mexican soccer and take advantage of this type of match to increase his scoring quota in the Playoffs.
Foto: Marca
Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 14 José Castillo, 85 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 11 Avilés Hurtado, 16 Javier López, 6 Víctor Guzmán, 7 Nicolás Ibáñez.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 20 Javier Aquino, 17 Francisco Córdova, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac.
Avoiding mistakes

Miguel Herrera after the victory against Necaxa implied that the team had to avoid plays that could harm them, such as Aquino's expulsion, although the team still behaved up to par.

"It's not that the team learns, we don't have to have expulsions, unfortunate, not so aggressive, but those are marked as expulsions, we come talking about those unnecessary plays, but the team responds, we have trained a lot, an eleven against seven, runs and understand that you must occupy well, they have done well," he commented.

Pachuca: solidity on both sides

The Tuzos del Pachuca finished as the fourth best team in the championship and had scoring champion Nicolás Ibáñez in their ranks with 11 goals, which makes them a much more dangerous opponent. Their last game, due to the fact that they avoided reclassification, was a couple of weeks ago also in Nuevo León, where they played to a goalless draw against Rayados del Monterrey.
Tigres: winning at home

Despite scoring 30 points in the regular season, the UANL Tigres were not enough to qualify directly for the Playoffs and had to settle for the Playoffs, where they had no major problems in a 2-0 victory over Necaxa. Faced with a rival that is usually strong at home and where they lost in the regular season, they will have to take advantage at home to arrive with greater comfort. In addition, Miguel Herrera will not be able to count on Javier Aquino for this game after being sent off.
The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Pachuca match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Tigres vs Pachuca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
