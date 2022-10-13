Feyenoord vs FC Midtjylland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Midtjylland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Midtjylland UEFA Europa League match.
What time is the Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Midtjylland match for UEFA Europa League Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Midtjylland of October 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:45 PM on Star+ and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Feyenoord Rotterdam Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Justin Bijlow, David Hancko, Gernot Trauner, Marcos López, Marcus Pedersen, Quinten Timber, Orkun Kökcü, Javairo Dilrosun, Danilo, Oussama Idrissi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
FC Midtjylland Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonas Lössl, Erik Sviatchenko, Henrik Dalsgaard, Paulo Victor, Mads Thychosen, Emiliano Martínez, Evander, Kristoffer Olsson, Sory Kaba, Anders Dreyer, and Gustav Isaksen.
Feyenoord Rotterdam Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Feyenoord's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the game against FC Midtjylland. Forward Danilo (#10), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season in the Eredivisie with 6 goals in 8 matches and scored in the previous match of the tournament against PSV. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Sebastian Szymanski (#17), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's biggest assister with 3 assists in 7 games played in the Dutch league. He got his second assist last game against FC Emmen and could get his first assist in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Finally, striker Santiago Giménez (#29) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's top scorer with 3 goals in the UEFA Europa League.
Feyenoord Rotterdam in the tournament
Like FC Midtjylland, Feyenoord Rotterdam find themselves in Group F of the UEFA Europa League and are looking to claim first place in the group. The Netherlands team will try to get the victory at home and they should not miss an opportunity to take points as they are in a tough group. They are the first place in the group with 4 points. Their last game was on October 6, 2022, they tied 2-2 against FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena. Thursday's game will be very difficult as FC Midtjylland is a team that plays well and arrives motivated. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
FC Midtjylland players to watch
The next three players are considered key to FC Midtjylland's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against Feyenoord. Defender Erik Sviatchenko (#28), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League season with 1 goal in 2 games, he scored last game and is not going to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Evander (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists in 2 games played in the tournament. He got his second assist last game and could get his third in the Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Gustav Isaksen (#11) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer in the tournament with 1 goal.
FC Midtjylland in the tournament
Herning's football team finds itself in UEFA Europa League Group F with Feyenoord, Lazio and SK Sturm Graz. Thursday will be their fourth match in the tournament against a difficult team, FC Midtjylland looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament is season so you must win all possible games and try to place in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. They are in second place in Group F with 4 points in the general table. Their last match was in week 3 and ended in a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord Rotterdam at the MCH Arena. They arrive as the underdogs to win this game as they play against one of the best teams in the Eredivisie league, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The De Kuip is located in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 51,117 spectators. It was opened on March 27, 1937 and is currently the home of Feyenoord Rotterdam who play in the Eredivisie.