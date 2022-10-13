Betis vs Roma: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Betis vs Roma live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Betis vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is Betis vs Roma UEFA Europa League group stage matchday 4?

This is the kickoff time for the Betis vs Roma match on October 13, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 11:45 hrs.

Mexico - 11:45 hrs.

Colombia - 11:45 hrs.

Ecuador - 11:45 hrs.

Venezuela - 12:45 hrs.

Paraguay - 12:45 hrs.

Bolivia - 12:45 hrs.

Argentina - 13:45 hrs.

Chile - 13:45 hrs. 

Uruguay - 13:45 hrs.

Spain - 18:45 hrs.

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke before the start of this important match: "Yes, of course we did. We didn't expect to be with nine points in the third game because it's not normal, the groups in the Europa League are very tight. Ludogorets beat Roma, then they drew against HJK.... We have had the ability to take those first nine points and now we have the opportunity to secure qualification at home and hopefully we can take advantage of it and for that we have to have a very good performance tomorrow because we have a very difficult team in front of us, both there in Rome and now playing away".

"I said before starting in the Europa League that the important thing is to qualify, being first or second makes no difference, last year we were second and eliminated Zenit to continue. This year may be different, there are a lot of Wednesdays after the World Cup from January to June, saving two games would not be essential, but it is important and that is what we have to try to ensure tomorrow here at home".

"Normally between matches we divide the groups, some recover in the gym, others work a little more. Within that group that recovers there are some who recover earlier and others later. That is why when we are making the formations match after match we are looking at a series of considerations, first of all the physical part, who are the ones who recover faster, the tactical part.... Luiz Henrique had a little more recovery time, but he has no problems and will be called up for tomorrow".

How does Roma arrive?

Roma arrives after beating Recce two goals to one in Serie A, their sixth victory in the competition, despite not showing a good performance in the Europa League.
How do Betis arrive?

Betis arrives after a goalless draw against Valladolid in their last LaLiga fixture, so they will be looking to continue their positive results.

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

The Betis vs Roma match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Betis vs Roma Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
