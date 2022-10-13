Manchester United vs Omonia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Omonia live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Omonia live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Manchester United vs Omonia can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Omonia player
Bruno, striker, the Brazilian arrived this season from Sheriff at zero cost, the experienced 28 year old player is the player with the most goals in the team this season, in total he has 5 goals and three assists, making him the reference in offense, this player can put United's defense in trouble, so they will have to supply him with balls constantly.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Cristiano Ronaldo, striker, the Portuguese, recently scored his 700th goal in clubs and after not doing preseason and being involved in rumors that put him in another team, he is getting better and better on the field and is generating chances for the team, now that the streak without scoring is over the player becomes very dangerous because he will want to increase his record day by day, the team looks better and better on the field and Omonia is an opponent to get the three points.
👀 Your chance to own a piece of history.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 12, 2022
Head this way to win a special edition Ronaldo 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ shirt, signed by @Cristiano himself 👇🤩#MUFC
Latest Omonia lineup
Fabiano; Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks; Diskerud, Charalampous, Barker; Souza, Ansarifard.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea; Shaw, Martinez, Lindelof, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Martial.
Background
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United
Omonia 2-3 Manchester United
Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Katokopias 0-2 Omonia
Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Katokopias 0-2 Omonia
AEL 1-0 Omonia
Arbitration Quartet
Central: Jérôme Brisard. Assistants: Benjamin Pages and Alexis Auger. Fourth official: Hakim Ben El Hadj.
Omonia wants to avoid being last
Omonia of the Cyprus league surprised with its qualification to the Europa League because in its local league it is not a team that is used to be in the top positions, usually we see Apoel compete in these instances, but being already in this competition the team has not had a good time, in three games played the team has taken three defeats, now they are last in group E and their elimination is imminent, to avoid being last they must get a win in the remaining three games and what better for the team than at Old Trafford, Omonia must show some competition and make things impossible for United.
Manchester United to continue on the right track
Manchester United had a bad start to the season both in the Premier League and in the Europa League, the second was in the start against Real Sociedad where they were surprised and by the minimum added the first defeat, Ten Hag's team has gone through ups and downs throughout the season and it is to be expected, as the coach himself has said that fighting for the titles will be very complicated, but in the future it will be much easier with the plan he intends to implement, the team has two consecutive victories, the first one against Omonia 1-3 and the second one against Everton 1-2, the team is going through very good moments getting victories and suddenly dropping points, but in the Premier League they are in fifth position with one match less, little by little the work on the pitch is showing and a victory against Omonia would leave them almost with one foot in the next round.
Group E could set the leaders on track
This Europa League matchday 4 could put Real Sociedad and Manchester United on the road to the next round, both teams will face teams that recently won in the previous matchday, Manchester United has the opportunity to link consecutive victories, improve team morale, Omonia has nothing to lose and much to gain in the theater of dreams so it will be interesting to see the position on the field.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Omonia in the Europa League. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium, at 3:00 pm ET.