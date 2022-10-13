West Ham vs Anderlecht: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Colombia: 2:00 PM en Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount + and ViX
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 7 Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Key player - Anderlecht
In Anderlecht, the presence of Fábio Silva stands out. The 20-year-old Portuguese striker is the team's main attacking asset. He has scored eight goals so far this season, including three in the current UEFA Europa Conference League.
Key player - West Ham
In West Ham, the presence of Gianluca Scamacca stands out. The 23-year-old Italian striker arrived this season and has lived up to expectations. So far he has scored six goals, four of which have been in the current UEFA Europa Conference League.
West Ham vs Anderlecht history
This will be the third time that these two teams will meet. The record is tied with one victory for each team, but the first time they met was in the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1975-76 season, and the winner of the duel was the Belgian team.
Anderlecht
Anderlecht is not having a good season. The irregularity through which the team led by Felice Mazzù is going through leaves many doubts in this regard and beyond the fact that they have just defeated Mechelen in the Jupiler League, they have the obligation to get a good result if they do not want to say goodbye to the competition early.
West Ham
West Ham has been on the rise. The last few matches have left a positive balance for David Moyes' men, who have just beaten Fulham in the Premier League and in the UEFA Europa Conference League they are on a perfect score. A victory in this game would practically seal the group in their favor, so they have the task of achieving it.
The match will be played at the London Stadium
The West Ham vs Anderlecht match will be played at the London Stadium, located in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.
