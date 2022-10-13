Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim?
The match between Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim will be played at 2:00 ET and can be followed on ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim in Bundesliga?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Player to watch at Hoffenheim
Kramaric, Croatia's international striker, is the team's most outstanding player with a total of three goals and two assists.
Player to watch at Schalke 04
The German striker Bulter, who is in his second season here, has scored three goals in the Bundesliga, and last season he finished with 10 goals and 10 assists.
How are Hoffenheim coming along?
The team is not going through the best moment despite a good start in which they had 3 victories in the first four matches. They have now gone three consecutive matchdays without a victory, their last one was on September 10 at home, when they defeated Mainz 4-1. In the Bundesliga standings they are in seventh position with 14 points, one point away from the European places, two points away from the Champions League and only six points away from the current leader, União Berlin.
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
Schalke 04 has lost three consecutive matches in the Bundesliga and has gone more than a month without a win, the last victory was at home against Bochum on September 10. This has been the only victory in the season for this team in the national league, in which they are now 16° with 6 points in their locker, i.e. in the Playoffs for relegation and two points ahead of the bottom.
Background
A total of 27 clashes between Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim with a favorable balance for this último who has won 11 times. While in nine has won Schalke 04 and seven times the match has ended in a draw. Hoffenheim has managed to draw or win in five of the últimos six clashes. The last time they met was in May 2021, when Hoffenheim won 4-2. However, several months earlier, in January, Schalke 04 won 4-0 at home.
Venue: The match will be played at the Veltins Arena, which was built in 2001 and has a capacity of 62271 spectators.
Match preview
Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim meet in the 10th Bundesliga matchday of the season
