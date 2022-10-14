Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town match on October 15, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 13:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 13:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 6:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Huddersfield Town
One of the players to keep in mind in Huddersfield Town is Danny Ward, the 30-year-old English-born center forward, has played 12 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has two assists and two goals, these against Birmingham City and Stoke City.
Key player at Rotherham United
One of the key players in Rotherham United is Richard Wood, the 37-year-old English-born central defender, has played 11 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has one assist and four goals, against Reading, Birmingham City twice and Watford FC.
History Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
In total, the two sides have met 42 times, Huddersfield Town dominate the record with 20 wins, there have been 13 draws and Rotherham United have won nine meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Huddersfield Town with 71 goals to Rotherham United's 55.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Huddersfield Town with 71 goals to Rotherham United's 55.
Actuality - Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town has been having a very bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 12 matches they are in the 23rd position in the standings with 11 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing two and losing seven, they have also scored 15 goals and conceded 19, for a goal difference of -4.
Reading 3-1 Huddersfield Town
- Last three matches
Reading 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town 2-0 Hull City
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 12 matches, they are in the 18th position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning three matches, drawing six and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +1, this after scoring 13 goals and conceding 12.
Rotherham United 0-2 Wigan Athletic
- Last three matches
Rotherham United 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Rotherham United 1-1 Millwall
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,050 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town match, valid for matchday 15 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.