Club America vs Puebla: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN USA. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Argentina: 23:00 PM
Bolivia: 22:00 PM
Brazil: 23:00 PM
Chile: 22:00 PM
Colombia: 21:00 PM
Ecuador: 21:00 PM
USA (ET): 21:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 20:00 PM
Paraguay: 21:00 PM
Peru: 22:00 PM
Uruguay: 23:00 PM
Venezuela: 21:00 PM
Watch out for this Puebla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Jordi Cortizo, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Jordi Cortizo has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for the FC Juárez Bravos.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Diego Valdés, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Diego Valdés has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball in Tano Ortíz's tactical scheme.
Last Puebla lineup:
A. Silva; E. Martínez, D. de Buen, I. Reyes, L. Jaques, G. Silva; J. Cortizo, O. Fernández, F. Mancuello, M. Araújo; M. Barragán.
Club América's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; S. Reyes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez; J. Rodríguez, R. Martínez, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background:
América and Puebla have met on a total of 42 occasions (21 wins for the América Eagles, 15 draws and 6 wins for Puebla), with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the Coapa team. In terms of goals scored, it is the América team who has the advantage with 66 goals scored against 44 scored by Puebla. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 17 of the Apertura 2022, when América defeated the Larcaboys on the turf of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium by a final score of 1-2, which helped the stormy bird to finish as general leader.
About the Stadium
Estadio Azteca is a multi-purpose stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico. It is currently the home of Club América, Club América Femenil and Cruz Azul, teams that play in Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, or First Divisions of men's and women's soccer in Mexico. It has a capacity for 87,000 spectators, making it the largest in Mexico, the second largest in America and the seventh largest in the world.
It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The first goal was scored by América player Arlindo dos Santos.
They did not expect it
On the other hand, the Puebla strip got a big surprise in the first leg of the quarterfinals, as nobody in the Angelópolis expected the disastrous end that awaited them in their own home and with their own people. The outlook looked good in the 14th minute for the stripes when they took the lead, however, everything changed in a matter of minutes as América brought out all its arsenal to the attack to bombard the goal defended by Anthony Silva, who conceded 6 goals to put an end to Puebla's illusion of going far in the final phase of the championship. Now, the Larcaboys will look to close the tournament in a good way or try to achieve the same feat at the Azteca and avoid a repeat of the same scoreline.
To finish the job at home
América's eagles gave an exquisite display of soccer in the first leg of the match as they traveled to Puebla with the objective of taking the advantage at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in order to be able to return to the Azteca Stadium with more peace of mind and not have to row against the tide as they did in past league games. Everything seemed to be repeating itself and the ghosts of the past returned with Jordi Cortizo's goal, however, Tano Ortíz and company were able to recover quickly to turn the score around in a matter of 4 minutes and from then on, they became the masters and lords of the match, passing the ball at their pleasure, generating attacks at will and breaking the goal at will, América ended the match with a 6-1 win over Puebla to have ¾ of the ticket to the semifinals, now they will only seek to seal the remaining part of the ticket and continue flying to the semifinals of the Liga MX.
The road to the title begins
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so they must go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the coveted grand final of Mexican soccer. In this match, América's Eagles and Puebla's Puebla will go head to head to define the lucky or deserving team, as the case may be, to advance to the next round of the playoffs, both teams have given an exceptional performance throughout the tournament and left everything on the field to continue aspiring to win the Apertura 2022 title and earn a place in the fight for the next champion of champions for the following season. In the end, only the team that risks more and commits more will be in the coveted semifinals of our soccer and awaiting the next opponent to be defined in the other key.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Puebla match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
