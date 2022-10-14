Celtic vs Hibernian: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs Hibernian live on Scottish Premiership match day 11.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic vs Hibernian live, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park for Match day 11 of the Scottish Premiership. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Celtic vs Hibernian online and live in the 11th round of the Scottish Championship.
The Celtic vs Hibernian match can be seen on television on ESPN.
If you want to watch the match on streaming you can watch it on the Star+ application.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Steven McLean, who will undoubtedly have a tough job in this match that promises a lot.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for one of the most exciting matches of Round 11 in the Scottish Premiership.
Background
In the last 14 matches, Celtic has won 8 times, Celtic has drawn 6 times and Hibernian has never been able to win at home, so tomorrow Celtic will come out as a clear favorite to take the 3 points and remain the overall leader of the competition.
Key Player Hibernian
Yunusa Owolabi Muritala:
Forward of Hibernian, he has 9 games played and 2 goals scored, a striker who quietly does his job, a tall striker and good header, he will look to surprise tomorrow and beat Celtic at home and with his people.
Key Player Celtic
Joao Filipe:
Forward of Celtic, he is one of the scorers of the Scottish team, he has 9 games played and 4 goals scored, he also has 5 games played, he has never been called up with the senior national team of Portugal, but he has 73 games played and 26 goals scored, a born scorer, the best is expected of him for tomorrow's match.
How does Hibernian arrive?
Hibernian comes in 3rd position with 17 points and a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a team that has been the surprise at the start of the Scottish Championship, will seek to defeat one of the toughest teams and thus remain at the top of the overall table, we expect a great game.
How does Celtic arrive?
Celtic arrives as overall leader of the Scottish Premiership with 24 points and a record of 8 wins, 0 draws and one loss, a very powerful team that is always at the top of the Scottish league, will seek to continue adding units and thus be at the top of the overall table.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Celtic vs Hibernian, match day 11 in the Scottish Championship. The match will take place at Celtic Park, at 09:00.