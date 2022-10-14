Watford vs Norwich Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship
1:06 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here Watford vs Norwich in the EFL Championship

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Watford vs Norwich match in the EFL Championship.
1:01 PM4 hours ago

What time is Watford vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Norwich of October 15th, in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:45 horas

Chile: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

12:56 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Watford vs Norwich live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Watford vs Norwich in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
12:51 PM4 hours ago

Background

This will be the seventh time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, where it is very leaning to the side of Watford, having 4 wins and 2 for Norwich.
Watford 0-3 Norwich City, 21.Jan.22, EPL 21-22
Norwich City 1-3 Watford, 18.Sep.21, EPL 21-22
Watford 2-1 Norwich City, 07.Jul.20, EPL 19-20
Norwich City 0-2 Watford, 08.Nov.19, EPL 19-20
Norwich City 4-2 Watford, 11.May.16, EPL 15-16
Watford 2-0 Norwich City, 05.Dec.15, EPL 15-16
12:46 PM4 hours ago

How are Watford coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 3-1 against Blackpool, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Blackpool 3-1 Watford, 8 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Watford 1-2 Swansea City, 5 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Stoke City 0-4 Watford, 2 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Watford 2-2 Sunderland, 17 Sep, 2022, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Watford, 13 Sep, 2022, English Championship
12:41 PM4 hours ago

How are Norwich coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their last win against Blackpool, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Norwich City 2-3 Preston North End, 8 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Reading 1-1 Norwich City, 4 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Blackpool 0-1 Norwich City, 1 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Norwich City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion, 17 Sep, 2022, England Championship
Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City, 14 Sep, 2022, English Championship
12:36 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Watford player

The Senegalese striker, Ismaïla Sarr has had a very good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and none as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and 3 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in less games played.
12:31 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Norwich player

American striker Joshua Sargent has had a good performance, playing in 11 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals and 2 assists, being the main striker of the team, he was also the sum in the victory against Preston, but against Reading he could only make an assist, so he will want to continue adding.
12:26 PM4 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Watford vs Norwich. The match will take place at Vicarage Road, at 13:45.
 
