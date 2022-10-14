Mexico vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Mexico vs Spain live in the Women's U17 World Cup 2022!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Mexico vs. Spain live for the 2022 Women's U17 World Cup, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Chile online and live from the 2022 Women's U17 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Chile match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Chile: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. on TeleMundo Deportes, Fox Sports
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on GOL Play, FIFA +
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on TUDN, Vix+
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Chile: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. on TeleMundo Deportes, Fox Sports
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on GOL Play, FIFA +
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on TUDN, Vix+
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA +
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tatiana Flores, a must see player!
The forward from Mexico is one of the great figures of this generation, this one belongs to Chelsea FC of Liga MX. Flores was one of the most outstanding players in the last CONCACAF U-17 W Championship with 9 goals in 7 games and getting the second place for Mexico and its pass to this World Cup, that is why we expect to see a high level Of the same. Tatiana is one of the great promises of Mexican soccer and this will be a great opportunity for her to continue showing her talent and continue attracting spotlights for her young career.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican team comes to this match after losing in its first game against China by a score of 2-1. Mexico comes to this U-17 World Cup after having finished the CONCACAF championship in second place and becoming the your ticket to the highest international fair. The Mexican team is part of Group C along with Colombia, Spain and China. This generation of soccer players features very interesting names like Tatiana Flores, Alice Soto, Valerie Vargas, Fátima Servin and Julie López. Prior to the start of the U-17 Women's World Cup, the team won a couple of victories against Brazil and Barcelona-B, those led by Ana Galindo will have to go out for the victory yes or yes against Spain if they want to continue with possibilities to qualify for the next round. In the first game, Mexico was superior to China, but they were unable to win the score, missing even a penalty. Ana Galindo's team is a very competitive team that likes to have the ball, so one of her goals for the match against Spain will be to impose her style. Although the Mexican team has shown good things, the girls will have to go out for the victory no matter what.
Vicky Lopez, a must see player!
The midfielder of the Spanish national team is one of the great figures of this generation of soccer players and she hopes that the World Cup will help her to continue establishing herself as a great female player. López belongs to FC Barcelona in Spain and comes to this instance as one of the team's offensive leaders. During the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship she participated in all games and scored 1 goal. In this championship they obtained the second place and their classification to the World Cup. Together with Olaya Rodríguez and Marina Rivas, she has formed an important midfield and she will seek to be one of the best players in this World Cup.
How does Spain arrive?
The Spanish team comes to this as the current U-17 World champion, after lifting the title of this competition in Uruguay 2018. Likewise, Spain finished in second place in the UEFA U-17 Championship with what they achieved your ticket to this World Cup. This generation of Spanish soccer players features great players such as Vicky López, Olaya Rodríguez, Judit Pujols, Carla Camacho and Marina Artero. In their first match in this World Cup, the Spanish team took the victory in the last minutes against Colombia and with that they are placed in second place in Group C, now, they will face a strong team from Mexico with the sole objective of secure their pass to the Quarterfinals and face China already qualified.
Where's the game?
The DY Patil Sports Stadium located in the city of Nueva Bombay will host this friendly duel between two teams that continue their football process. This stadium has a capacity for 55,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2008.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Spain match, corresponding to the second date of the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup. The match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, at 10:30 a.m.