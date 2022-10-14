Inter vs Salernitana: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Inter vs Salernitana LIVE in Serie A?
If you want to watch Inter vs Salernitania live on TV, your option is Paramount +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Inter and Salernitana in Serie A?
This is the kickoff time for the match on several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Player to watch at Salernitana
Boulaye Día, on loan this season from Villarreal, is currently in eighth place in the Serie A scoring charts. The Senegal international striker scored in the last game and has four goals and two assists so far this season;
Player to watch at Inter
Lautaro Martínez is one of the most important figures of the team. Last season he played 49 games, where he scored 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main goal is to become an important part of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. Lautaro, if nothing prevents him, will be one of the 23 that we will see with the Argentine national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This season he has 4 goals (3 in Serie A and one in the Champions League) and two assists, one in each competition.
How does Salernitana arrive?
This team is coming from a victory in the last matchday in which they won 2-1 at home against Hellas Verona in a match that managed to break the streak of five consecutive matches without a win. They also finished with 10 players after Radanovic was sent off in stoppage time. This was their second win of the season. They are now in the top of the standings, i.e. in the eleventh position with 10 points and five points ahead of the relegation zone.
How does Inter arrive?
Inter Milan arrives after almost securing the qualification to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by earning a point at FC Barcelona's stadium with a 3-3 draw and a point in the next matchday against Viktoria Plzen will be enough for them. They are currently in second place in Group C with seven points, five points behind Bayern Munich, who are the leaders, and three ahead of Barcelona. While in the league competition, the team is in the last position with 15 points, five points away from the Champions League places and eight points behind the leaders, currently Nerazzurri. The team coached by Inzaghi arrives to this season with a great squad that includes Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, a title they won recently in the 2020/21 season.
Background
A total of six times Inter Milan and Salernitana have faced each other with a balance of four wins for the Milan team and two for Salernitana. As a curious fact, no match between these two teams has ended in a draw. Also noteworthy is that the last two times these two teams met ended with the same result (5-0) and to remember the last victory of the Salernitana we must go back to April 11, 1922 in which they won at home with a score of 2-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza located in the city of Milan, Italy, which will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path and climb positions within the Serie A 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 80,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Preview of the match
Inter Milan and Salernitana will open Sunday's Serie A fixture in the 10th round of the Serie A season.
Inter Milan vs Salernitania in Serie A
Manuel Carmona Hidalgo