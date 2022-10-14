PSV vs Utrecht: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSV vs Utrecht vs Utrecht live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Philips Stadion.
How to watch PSV vs Utrecht live?

If you want to watch PSV vs Utrecht live on TV, your option is ESPN +

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is PSV vs Utrecht?

This is the starting time for the  match in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:30 AM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Chile: 8:30 AM

Colombia: 7:30 AM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

USA (ET): 8:30 AM

Spain: 14:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Paraguay: 8:30 AM

Peru: 8:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 8:30 AM

England: 13: 30 AM

Australia : 22:30 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Player to watch at Utrecht

In Utrecht stands out the Dutch striker, Dost, who has five goals and one assist in his first season in this team. Last season in Bruges he scored 12 goals.
Player to watch at PSV

Gakpo is currently the top scorer in the Eredivisie with a total of nine goals and six assists. The Dutch striker has also demonstrated his quality in the local competition with three goals and two assists, making him the second top scorer.
How is Utrecht coming along?

Utrecht has just lost at home to the Dutch league leaders and with this defeat broke the good streak in which they had four matches without defeat. They are now with twelve points in the ninth position, one point away from the European positions and 10 points away from the Champions League places, while they have a six-point advantage over the relegation zone;
How are PSV coming along?

PSV are coming off a 5-0 win over Zurich in the UEFA Europa League, placing them second in the group with seven points, just two behind Arsenal, who lead the Group A standings with two games remaining. They have won three consecutive matches and have not lost since October 1, when they defeated Cambuur 3-0 in the national competition. They are currently in third place in the Eredivisie standings with 21 points, just two points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar.
 
Background

Numerous clashes between PSV and Utrecht with a favorable balance for PSV who have won on 71 occasions, while Utrecht have won on 13 occasions. The remaining 22 encounters have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March this year, when PSV won by the narrowest of margins playing away from home (0-1). In the last four meetings, PSV have either won or drawn (3 wins and 1 draw). The última time that Utrecht won this duel was in 2019 in which goleó by 3-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Philips Stadion, a stadium built in 1913 with a capacity of 36,500 spectators.

Preview of the match

PSV and Utrecht will face each other in the match corresponding to the 10th round of the Eredivisie 
 
