Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Player to watch at AC Milan
Rafael Leao is the top scorer in Serie A with a total of four goals and four assists. He has also assisted twice in the Champions League. However, the 23-year-old attacker has not scored in three consecutive matches for Portugal's national team. The last time he scored was against Empoli on October 1.The attacker wants to be one of those chosen by Portugal's coach for the World Cup.
Player to watch at Hellas Verona
In Hellas Verona, stands out the young international defender with the national team of Scotland, Doig, who is 20 years old. The defender has two goals and one assist in this start of the season. With his two goals he has already surpassed the figures of the last seasons and this is his first season at Hellas Verona.
How is AC Milan coming along?
This team has just lost at home in the Champions League against Chelsea by 0-2 where the expulsion of Tomori was decisive. With this defeat, they are now in third place in Group E with four points, two points behind Salzburg and three points behind Chelsea, and all this with two games to go before the end of the group stage. Meanwhile, the football team of Milan started very well the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (first division of Italian football), looking to retain the title after winning the competition last season. They are currently in fifth place with a total of 20 points, just three points behind the leader, which is currently Nacute;poles.
How is Hellas Verona coming along?
Hellas Verona has four consecutive defeats in Serie A and the last time they managed to win was on September 4 by 2-1 when they hosted Sampdoria. Right now this team is in the relegation places since it is 18° with five points and it is only two points away from getting out of the relegation places. It is noteworthy that right now the player who has scored more goals of this team is central, is Doig who has two goals, followed by the Frenchman Thomas Henry who also has the same goals, a total of two, although it takes about two months without scoring, because he scored last August 21 against Bologna his last goal.
Background information
Numerous clashes between Hellas Verona and AC Milan with a favorable balance for the latter who has won 31 times, 11 times Hellas Verona won while 28 times the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in May 2022, precisely in Verona in which AC Milan won with 1-3 on the scoreboard. In the last seven meetings Milan have managed to win or draw in this duel. The last time Hellas Verona won was in the 2017 season by 3-0 at home.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stadio Marcantoni Bentegodi, which was built in 1963 and has a capacity for 39211 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hellas Verona and AC Milacute; n close Sunday in Serie A facing each other in the match corresponding to the 10th matchday of Serie A.
