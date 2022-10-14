Leicester City vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Premier League
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, 2020-21 // Source: Leicester City

Photo of Crystal Palace goal celebration.

Photo of Crystal Palace goal celebration.// Source: Crystal Palace
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leicester vs Crystal Palace.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester vs Crystal Palace live, as well as the latest information coming out of England.

 

Crystal Palace's possible line-up

For his part, Vieira may line up with the following eleven to face Leicester. Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp, Olise, Doucuré, Eze, Ayew, Edouard and Zaha. 
 
Possible Leicester lineup

Rodgers may field the following eleven to face Crystal Palace. Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Maddison, Tielemans, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes and Daka. 
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Leicester vs Crystal Palace of 15th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 9:30 AM.
Venezuela: 8:30 AM.

Where to watch

The match between Leicester vs Crystal Palace can be seen on Sky Sport and DAZN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
History between them

These teams have met 74 times. The record is very even. Total equality in the clashes between them. Leicester have won 27 matches, as have Palace, 27 victories. On 20 occasions they have signed a draw. Crystal Palace have not won on Leicester's territory since February 23, 2019. 
Last meeting between them

The last meeting was played at the King Power Stadium. The match was corresponding to the 32nd round of the Premier League, where Leicester won by the minimum, 2-1. In the first 45 minutes the goals of the home team arrived. The goals came at the end of the first half. With five minutes to go, Lookman put the first goal in the box. Then, Dewsbury-Hall scored the second goal of the match and Leicester's second. Palace reacted at the start of the second half with Zaha's goal, after missing the penalty, just after the hour mark. In the end, the match ended with that score, 2-1, despite the chances created by both teams. 
Players to watch

Maddison. The Leicester midfielder is one of the fundamental pieces of this team. The Englishman stands out for his speed and cheekiness to face his opponents. Maddison's vision, shooting and his ability to dodge defenders are other of his strengths. He has five goals this year, being his team's top scorer, and has provided two assists so far this season. 

For his part, Zaha is his team's standard bearer. The winger is a great dribbler with great speed. His tackles down the flanks are crucial for Palace to be able to do damage to the opponent's goal. In this season, he harvests four goals and one assist. 

Last game for Crystal Palace

The opposite happened to Palace. Vieira's side came from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 at Selhurst Park. The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute thanks to Struijk. Shortly after, the home side equalized with Edouard's goal. With fifteen minutes left, Eze scored the final goal for his team to confirm the comeback and take three points to move away from the relegation places. 
Leicester's last match

Leicester ate a comeback from Bournemouth in the first half. The Vitality Stadium was silenced in the first minutes of the game with Daka's goal. The visitors started ahead and held on until the 68th minute, when Billing scored to level the scores. Within three minutes, the home side turned the game around. Christie put the icing on the cake by scoring the second goal. In the end, the game ended 2-1 to Bournemouth. 
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Leicester vs Crystal Palace this Saturday, October 15 at 13.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 11th round of the Premier League. 
 
