Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers: EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers live match, as well as the latest information from the Kenilworth Road.
What time is Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers of October 15th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM
Bolivia: 7:30 AM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Chile: 7:30 AM
Colombia: 6:30 AM
Ecuador: 6:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Key player - Queens Park Rangers

In Queens Park Rangers, the presence of Chris Willock stands out. The 24-year-old striker is the team's top scorer in the EFL Championship with six goals, scored in nine games played, where he has started all of them. In total, he has 691 minutes.
Key player - Luton Town

In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old striker is the team's top scorer in the EFL Championship with six goals, scored in 13 games played, of which he has started 11. In total, he has 929 minutes.
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers history

These two teams have met 64 times. The statistics are in favor of Queens Park Rangers, who have been victorious on 25 occasions, while Luton Town have won on 15 occasions, for a total of 24 draws.

In the EFL Championship..

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 30 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Queens Park Rangers with 14 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of nine draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played at home against Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship, there are 15 matches, where the Hoops have the advantage with five wins over the four that the Hatters have won, and the six draws that have taken place.

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers have a great present. After their last defeat, against Swansea, they have won four times in five matches, which have taken them to the third place in the table, where they share the leadership with Sheffield United and Norwich City, but they will have to win to keep up the fight.

Luton Town

Luton Town is on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship. However, they are coming from two consecutive draws, so in addition to sustaining the streak, they must win to continue to get closer to the top of the table.

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road

The match Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers will be played at Kenilworth Road, located in the town of Luton, in the county of Bedfordshire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1905, has a capacity for 10,356 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
