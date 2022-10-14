Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Live Score!
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers history
These two teams have met 64 times. The statistics are in favor of Queens Park Rangers, who have been victorious on 25 occasions, while Luton Town have won on 15 occasions, for a total of 24 draws.
In the EFL Championship..
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 30 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Queens Park Rangers with 14 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of nine draws.
If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played at home against Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship, there are 15 matches, where the Hoops have the advantage with five wins over the four that the Hatters have won, and the six draws that have taken place.
Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers have a great present. After their last defeat, against Swansea, they have won four times in five matches, which have taken them to the third place in the table, where they share the leadership with Sheffield United and Norwich City, but they will have to win to keep up the fight.
Luton Town
Luton Town is on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship. However, they are coming from two consecutive draws, so in addition to sustaining the streak, they must win to continue to get closer to the top of the table.