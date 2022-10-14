Torino vs Juventus: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Torino vs Juventus Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Torino vs Juventus live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
What time is Torino vs Juventus match forSérie A?
This is the start time of the game Torino vs Juventus of 15th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 1PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 12AM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 1PM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 11AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 11AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 12AM in Paramount+
Spain: 21:00 PM in #vamos
Mexico: 11AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 11AM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 12AM in Star+, ESPN
Referee
Maurizio Mariani will be the referee at the Olimpico Torino, with Giovanni Baccini and Valerio Colarossi as assistants, and Aleandro Di Paolo in charge of VAR.
Probable Juventus
The probable Juventus team for the match is: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, and Alex Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Rabiot, and Kostic; Milik and Vlahovic.
Probable Torino
Torino's probable team to take the field is: Milinkovic-Savic, Djidji, Schuurs and Ricardo Rodríguez; Aina, Lukic, Linetty and Lazarus; Miranchuk, Vlasic and Sanabri.
Injuries
Ivan Juric will not be able to use the injured Sanabria and Pellegrim while Allegri will be without the also injured Pogba, Chiesa, De Sciglio, Di María and Kaio Jorge.
Juric!
Juric, on the other side, talked about the injuries that put him with the team missing for the Derby: "It's an unbalanced derby, but last year we had a second derby where we were much closer to winning than them. The players don't think about it too much, everything has changed a bit and they are focused on the present. Both are injured. Pellegri has an old scar that is bothering him, let's see today if we can get him back. Sanabria has a slight fatigue, he hasn't trained for the last two days and I see him struggling to be there tomorrow. I'm sorry for Pellegri, my feeling is that when he played he has the movements of a real striker. Sanabria makes us play well".
Pressure in Juve
After the Champions League defeat to the underdog in the group, the pressure increased on Allegri, with many protests from the fans over the team's string of poor performances. After the game, Andrea Agnelli backed the coach: "There are no individual responsibilities here, it can't be the coach's fault if we don't win a game. I don't think about a change at the moment. I don't need to say: Allegri is the one who will decide about a possible exit. In soccer, we talk about positive chemistry if things are going well, and now there is negative chemistry. Now we have to get a winning streak going and get Juve out of there. I think he is the right guy. In a situation like this, it's not about one person, player, doctor, physio, coach... it's about the group. We still have nine games in 30 days, and in the second half of the season we want to see ourselves as protagonists." Allegri himself spoke about the situation and about resigning: "Absolutely, no . It is a challenge, and when it gets difficult, it becomes even more beautiful. We need to come out of this with courage and a lot of passion".
Série A
Juventus is in eighth position in Serie A with 13 points, two behind Inter, six behind Roma, seven behind AC Milan, Udinese, and Lazio - first and second inside the G-4 - as well as eight behind Atalanta and 10 points behind leader Napoli. Torino are in 10th position with 11 points, two below Juventus and one behind Sassuolo, as well as one above Salernitana and Monza, two behind Fiorentina and three behind Empoli and Spezia.
Last Matches: Juventus
Juventus comes into the match on the back of two defeats and one win in recent games. The victory came on Wednesday (5), at home, against Maccabi Haifa, in the Champions League, by 3-1, with Rabiot opening the scoring, Vlahovic enlarging the score, David pulling one back and Rabiot scoring again, to close the score. After that, on Saturday (8), Juve was beaten by AC Milan away, 2-0, with goals from Tomori and Brahim Diaz. Finally, another 2-0 defeat came on Tuesday (11), to Maccabi Haifa, with two goals from Omer Atzili, once again in the Champions League.
Last Matches: Torino
Torino come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last matches. The first defeat was on September 17, 1-0 at home to Sassuolo, who scored with Alvarez in the last minute of the match. After this, on Saturday (01), away from home, came the second defeat, to Napoli, 3-1, who took the lead with two goals from Anguissa and one from Kvaratskhelia, while Sanabria scored. Finally, on Sunday (9), the tie was at home, 1-1, with Empoli, when Destro opened the scoring for the visitors and Lukic equalized in the 45th minute.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Torino vs Juventus Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.